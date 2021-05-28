All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 32 20 .615 -

Boston 31 20 .608 ½

New York 29 22 .569 2½

Toronto 26 24 .520 5

Baltimore 17 33 .340 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 29 20 .592 -

Cleveland 27 22 .551 2

Kansas City 24 25 .490 5

Minnesota 20 30 .400 9½

Detroit 20 31 .392 10

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 30 22 .577 -

Houston 27 22 .551 1½

Seattle 24 27 .471 5½

Los Angeles 22 28 .440 7

Texas 22 30 .423 8

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 24 20 .545 -

Philadelphia 25 26 .490 2½

Atlanta 24 25 .490 2½

Miami 24 27 .471 3½

Washington 21 25 .457 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 28 22 .560 -

St. Louis 28 22 .560 -

Milwaukee 25 25 .500 3

Cincinnati 22 27 .449 5½

Pittsburgh 18 31 .367 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Diego 32 19 .627 -

Los Angeles 31 19 .620 ½

San Francisco 30 20 .600 1½

Colorado 19 32 .373 13

Arizona 18 33 .353 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 2

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 1

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 5, Texas 0

Friday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings

Toronto 11, Cleveland 2, 7 innings

Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 3

San Diego at Houston, (n)

L.A. Angels at Oakland, (n)

Texas at Seattle, (n)

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Happ 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 2-2) at Oakland (Montas 5-4), 3:07 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-2), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-3) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Boston, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

San Diego at Houston, (n)

St. Louis at Arizona, (n)

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Colorado at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Milwaukee at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Gray 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6), 11:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 1:20 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-4), 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Rogers 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-2), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 5-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4), 6:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 3-3), 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Webb 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-1), 6:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4) at Arizona (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Boston, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:08 p.m.

Recommended for You