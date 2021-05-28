All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 32 20 .615 -
Boston 31 20 .608 ½
New York 29 22 .569 2½
Toronto 26 24 .520 5
Baltimore 17 33 .340 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 29 20 .592 -
Cleveland 27 22 .551 2
Kansas City 24 25 .490 5
Minnesota 20 30 .400 9½
Detroit 20 31 .392 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 30 22 .577 -
Houston 27 22 .551 1½
Seattle 24 27 .471 5½
Los Angeles 22 28 .440 7
Texas 22 30 .423 8
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 24 20 .545 -
Philadelphia 25 26 .490 2½
Atlanta 24 25 .490 2½
Miami 24 27 .471 3½
Washington 21 25 .457 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 28 22 .560 -
St. Louis 28 22 .560 -
Milwaukee 25 25 .500 3
Cincinnati 22 27 .449 5½
Pittsburgh 18 31 .367 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 32 19 .627 -
Los Angeles 31 19 .620 ½
San Francisco 30 20 .600 1½
Colorado 19 32 .373 13
Arizona 18 33 .353 14
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 7, Kansas City 2
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 1
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 5, Texas 0
Friday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings
Toronto 11, Cleveland 2, 7 innings
Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Kansas City 8, Minnesota 3
San Diego at Houston, (n)
L.A. Angels at Oakland, (n)
Texas at Seattle, (n)
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Happ 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 2-2) at Oakland (Montas 5-4), 3:07 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-2), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 5-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-3) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-1), 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 4:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Foltynewicz 1-4) at Seattle (Dunn 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Boston, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 1, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 6, San Diego 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 5, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, Washington 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3
St. Louis 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0
Boston 5, Miami 2, 6 innings
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
San Diego at Houston, (n)
St. Louis at Arizona, (n)
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Colorado at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Milwaukee at Washington, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado (Gray 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-6), 11:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 2-2), 1:20 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-4), 3:05 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Rogers 6-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-2), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 5-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-2), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-4), 6:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 3-3), 6:15 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Webb 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-1), 6:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 2-4) at Arizona (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Boston, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:08 p.m.