All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 55 35 .611 _
Tampa Bay 53 36 .596 1½
New York 46 42 .523 8
Toronto 44 42 .512 9
Baltimore 28 60 .318 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 53 35 .602 _
Cleveland 45 42 .517 7½
Detroit 40 50 .444 14
Minnesota 38 50 .432 15
Kansas City 36 53 .404 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 54 36 .600 _
Oakland 51 40 .560 3½
Seattle 47 42 .528 6½
Los Angeles 44 43 .506 8½
Texas 35 54 .393 18½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 47 39 .547 _
Atlanta 44 44 .500 4
Philadelphia 43 44 .494 4½
Washington 42 46 .477 6
Miami 38 50 .432 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 38 .582 _
Cincinnati 47 42 .528 5
Chicago 44 46 .489 8½
St. Louis 44 46 .489 8½
Pittsburgh 33 56 .371 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 56 32 .636 _
Los Angeles 54 35 .607 2½
San Diego 53 38 .582 4½
Colorado 38 51 .427 18½
Arizona 26 64 .289 31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1
Boston 11, Philadelphia 5
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
Texas 3, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 3
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Minnesota 9, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 3
Philadelphia 11, Boston 2
Oakland 8, Texas 4, 11 innings
Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6
N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0
L.A. Angels at Seattle, (n)
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-0), 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 1-0) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 12:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 2-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Texas (Allard 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-2) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 5
Atlanta 5, Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 13, Pittsburgh 4
Boston 11, Philadelphia 5
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 5, Washington 3
San Diego 4, Colorado 2
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 10, Washington 4
Philadelphia 11, Boston 2
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Colorado at San Diego, (n)
Sunday's Games
Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Miami (López 4-5), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 1:20 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-3), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 3:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 3:10 p.m.