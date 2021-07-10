All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 55 35 .611 _

Tampa Bay 53 36 .596 1½

New York 46 42 .523 8

Toronto 44 42 .512 9

Baltimore 28 60 .318 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 53 35 .602 _

Cleveland 45 42 .517 7½

Detroit 40 50 .444 14

Minnesota 38 50 .432 15

Kansas City 36 53 .404 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 54 36 .600 _

Oakland 51 40 .560 3½

Seattle 47 42 .528 6½

Los Angeles 44 43 .506 8½

Texas 35 54 .393 18½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 47 39 .547 _

Atlanta 44 44 .500 4

Philadelphia 43 44 .494 4½

Washington 42 46 .477 6

Miami 38 50 .432 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 53 38 .582 _

Cincinnati 47 42 .528 5

Chicago 44 46 .489 8½

St. Louis 44 46 .489 8½

Pittsburgh 33 56 .371 19

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 56 32 .636 _

Los Angeles 54 35 .607 2½

San Diego 53 38 .582 4½

Colorado 38 51 .427 18½

Arizona 26 64 .289 31

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Boston 11, Philadelphia 5

Minnesota 4, Detroit 2

Texas 3, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Minnesota 9, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

Oakland 8, Texas 4, 11 innings

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6

N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0

L.A. Angels at Seattle, (n)

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 1-0) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 2-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Texas (Allard 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-2) at Seattle (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 13, Pittsburgh 4

Boston 11, Philadelphia 5

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 5, Washington 3

San Diego 4, Colorado 2

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 10, Washington 4

Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Colorado at San Diego, (n)

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Miami (López 4-5), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 1:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-3), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 3:10 p.m.

