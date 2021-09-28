All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
x-Tampa Bay 97 60 .618 _
New York 90 67 .573 7
Boston 88 69 .561 9
Toronto 87 70 .554 10
Baltimore 51 106 .325 46
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 90 68 .570 _
Cleveland 77 79 .494 12
Detroit 75 82 .478 14½
Kansas City 71 85 .455 18
Minnesota 70 87 .446 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 92 65 .586 _
Seattle 87 70 .554 5
Oakland 85 72 .541 7
Los Angeles 74 83 .471 18
Texas 58 99 .369 34
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 84 72 .538 _
Philadelphia 81 76 .516 3½
New York 75 82 .478 9½
Washington 65 92 .414 19½
Miami 64 93 .408 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 94 63 .599 _
y-St. Louis 88 69 .561 6
Cincinnati 82 76 .519 12½
Chicago 67 90 .427 27
Pittsburgh 59 98 .376 35
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-San Francisco 102 54 .654 _
z-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 2
San Diego 78 78 .500 24
Colorado 71 85 .455 31
Arizona 50 106 .321 52
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 7
Seattle 13, Oakland 4
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland at Kansas City, (n)
Oakland at Seattle, (n)
Wednesday's Games
Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 6:07 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels at Texas, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5, Colorado 4
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2
Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1
Washington at Colorado, (n)
Arizona at San Francisco, (n)
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Wednesday's Games
Washington (Espino 5-5) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-7) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0), 5:35 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-11), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-11) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 8:45 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.