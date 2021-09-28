All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

x-Tampa Bay 97 60 .618 _

New York 90 67 .573 7

Boston 88 69 .561 9

Toronto 87 70 .554 10

Baltimore 51 106 .325 46

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Chicago 90 68 .570 _

Cleveland 77 79 .494 12

Detroit 75 82 .478 14½

Kansas City 71 85 .455 18

Minnesota 70 87 .446 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 92 65 .586 _

Seattle 87 70 .554 5

Oakland 85 72 .541 7

Los Angeles 74 83 .471 18

Texas 58 99 .369 34

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 84 72 .538 _

Philadelphia 81 76 .516 3½

New York 75 82 .478 9½

Washington 65 92 .414 19½

Miami 64 93 .408 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 94 63 .599 _

y-St. Louis 88 69 .561 6

Cincinnati 82 76 .519 12½

Chicago 67 90 .427 27

Pittsburgh 59 98 .376 35

West Division

W L Pct GB

z-San Francisco 102 54 .654 _

z-Los Angeles 100 56 .641 2

San Diego 78 78 .500 24

Colorado 71 85 .455 31

Arizona 50 106 .321 52

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 8, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 7

Seattle 13, Oakland 4

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland at Kansas City, (n)

Oakland at Seattle, (n)

Wednesday's Games

Boston (Eovaldi 10-9) at Baltimore (Lowther 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 16-8) at Toronto (Berríos 12-9), 6:07 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 7-8) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-8), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1) at Texas (Hearn 6-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 10-6) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-1) at Houston (Garcia 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 13-9) at Seattle (Gilbert 6-5), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 13, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 5, Colorado 4

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Washington at Colorado, (n)

Arizona at San Francisco, (n)

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Wednesday's Games

Washington (Espino 5-5) at Colorado (Lambert 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-7) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 0-0), 5:35 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 9-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-2), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-11) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 8:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

