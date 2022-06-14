All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 45 16 .738 -

Toronto 36 25 .590 9

Tampa Bay 35 26 .574 10

Boston 33 29 .532 12½

Baltimore 27 36 .429 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 36 27 .571 -

Cleveland 29 27 .518 3½

Chicago 29 31 .483 5½

Detroit 24 37 .393 11

Kansas City 20 40 .333 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 38 24 .613 -

Texas 29 32 .475 8½

Los Angeles 29 33 .468 9

Seattle 27 34 .443 10½

Oakland 21 42 .333 17½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 41 22 .651 -

Atlanta 36 27 .571 5

Philadelphia 31 31 .500 9½

Miami 28 32 .467 11½

Washington 23 41 .359 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 37 27 .578 -

Milwaukee 34 29 .540 2½

Pittsburgh 24 37 .393 11½

Chicago 23 38 .377 12½

Cincinnati 22 39 .361 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Diego 39 24 .619 -

Los Angeles 37 23 .617 ½

San Francisco 34 26 .567 3½

Arizona 29 34 .460 10

Colorado 27 34 .443 11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Toronto 11, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Texas 5, Houston 3

San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Boston 6, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Cleveland at Colorado, (n)

Kansas City at San Francisco, (n)

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Minnesota at Seattle, (n)

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-5) at Texas (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 2:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-5) at Toronto (Berríos 5-2), 6:07 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Boston (Winckowski 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Atlanta 9, Washington 5

San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5

San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 10, Washington 4

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game

Miami 11, Philadelphia 9

San Diego 12, Chicago Cubs 5

Cleveland at Colorado, (n)

Cincinnati at Arizona, (n)

Kansas City at San Francisco, (n)

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Wednesday's Games

Miami (López 4-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 2:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 2:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

