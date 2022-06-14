All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 45 16 .738 -
Toronto 36 25 .590 9
Tampa Bay 35 26 .574 10
Boston 33 29 .532 12½
Baltimore 27 36 .429 19
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 36 27 .571 -
Cleveland 29 27 .518 3½
Chicago 29 31 .483 5½
Detroit 24 37 .393 11
Kansas City 20 40 .333 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 38 24 .613 -
Texas 29 32 .475 8½
Los Angeles 29 33 .468 9
Seattle 27 34 .443 10½
Oakland 21 42 .333 17½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 41 22 .651 -
Atlanta 36 27 .571 5
Philadelphia 31 31 .500 9½
Miami 28 32 .467 11½
Washington 23 41 .359 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 37 27 .578 -
Milwaukee 34 29 .540 2½
Pittsburgh 24 37 .393 11½
Chicago 23 38 .377 12½
Cincinnati 22 39 .361 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 39 24 .619 -
Los Angeles 37 23 .617 ½
San Francisco 34 26 .567 3½
Arizona 29 34 .460 10
Colorado 27 34 .443 11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Toronto 11, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5
Texas 5, Houston 3
San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 3, Seattle 2
Tuesday's Games
Boston 6, Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1
Houston 4, Texas 3
Cleveland at Colorado, (n)
Kansas City at San Francisco, (n)
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Minnesota at Seattle, (n)
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 2-3) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-5) at Texas (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 2:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-5) at Toronto (Berríos 5-2), 6:07 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Boston (Winckowski 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oakland at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
Atlanta 9, Washington 5
San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5
San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2
Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0
Atlanta 10, Washington 4
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game
Miami 11, Philadelphia 9
San Diego 12, Chicago Cubs 5
Cleveland at Colorado, (n)
Cincinnati at Arizona, (n)
Kansas City at San Francisco, (n)
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Wednesday's Games
Miami (López 4-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2), 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 2:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 2:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.