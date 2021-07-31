All Times CDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 63 42 .600 _
Boston 63 43 .594 ½
New York 55 48 .534 7
Toronto 53 48 .525 8
Baltimore 37 66 .359 25
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 61 44 .581 _
Cleveland 51 50 .505 8
Detroit 50 57 .467 12
Kansas City 45 58 .437 15
Minnesota 44 61 .419 17
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 64 41 .610 _
Oakland 59 47 .557 5½
Seattle 56 49 .533 8
Los Angeles 52 52 .500 11½
Texas 37 67 .356 26½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 55 48 .534 _
Atlanta 52 53 .495 4
Philadelphia 51 53 .490 4½
Washington 48 56 .462 7½
Miami 44 60 .423 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 62 43 .590 _
Cincinnati 55 50 .524 7
St. Louis 52 52 .500 9½
Chicago 51 55 .481 11½
Pittsburgh 40 64 .385 21½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 65 39 .625 _
Los Angeles 62 43 .590 3½
San Diego 60 46 .566 6
Colorado 45 59 .433 20
Arizona 33 71 .317 32
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Toronto 6, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
Seattle 9, Texas 5
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 4
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 0
Houston 9, San Francisco 6
Saturday's Games
Toronto 4, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0
San Francisco 8, Houston 6
Baltimore 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Miami 2
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5
Minnesota 8, St. Louis 1
Texas 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 11
Sunday's Games
Kansas City (Keller 7-9) at Toronto (TBD), 12:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Detroit (Alexander 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 4-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-6), 1:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10), 1:35 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-4), 6:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 9, Atlanta 5
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
Colorado 9, San Diego 4
Houston 9, San Francisco 6
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
San Francisco 8, Houston 6
N.Y. Yankees 4, Miami 2
Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2
Minnesota 8, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, (n)
Colorado at San Diego, (n)
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 4-7), 12:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 6-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-9), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 3-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-3), 12:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 4-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-6), 1:15 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 8-5) at San Diego (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at Arizona (Smith 3-7), 3:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.