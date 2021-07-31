All Times CDT

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 63 42 .600 _

Boston 63 43 .594 ½

New York 55 48 .534 7

Toronto 53 48 .525 8

Baltimore 37 66 .359 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 61 44 .581 _

Cleveland 51 50 .505 8

Detroit 50 57 .467 12

Kansas City 45 58 .437 15

Minnesota 44 61 .419 17

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 64 41 .610 _

Oakland 59 47 .557 5½

Seattle 56 49 .533 8

Los Angeles 52 52 .500 11½

Texas 37 67 .356 26½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 55 48 .534 _

Atlanta 52 53 .495 4

Philadelphia 51 53 .490 4½

Washington 48 56 .462 7½

Miami 44 60 .423 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 62 43 .590 _

Cincinnati 55 50 .524 7

St. Louis 52 52 .500 9½

Chicago 51 55 .481 11½

Pittsburgh 40 64 .385 21½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 65 39 .625 _

Los Angeles 62 43 .590 3½

San Diego 60 46 .566 6

Colorado 45 59 .433 20

Arizona 33 71 .317 32

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Toronto 6, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

Seattle 9, Texas 5

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 4

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 0

Houston 9, San Francisco 6

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0

San Francisco 8, Houston 6

Baltimore 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Miami 2

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5

Minnesota 8, St. Louis 1

Texas 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 11

Sunday's Games

Kansas City (Keller 7-9) at Toronto (TBD), 12:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Detroit (Alexander 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 4-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-6), 1:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-4), 6:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 9, Atlanta 5

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

Colorado 9, San Diego 4

Houston 9, San Francisco 6

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 8, Houston 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, Miami 2

Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2

Minnesota 8, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, (n)

Colorado at San Diego, (n)

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-11) at Washington (Fedde 4-7), 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 6-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-9), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-3), 12:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 4-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-6), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 8-5) at San Diego (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at Arizona (Smith 3-7), 3:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

