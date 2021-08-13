All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 71 45 .612 -

Boston 67 51 .568 5

New York 63 52 .548 7½

Toronto 62 52 .544 8

Baltimore 38 76 .333 32

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 68 48 .586 -

Cleveland 56 58 .491 11

Detroit 57 61 .483 12

Minnesota 50 66 .431 18

Kansas City 49 65 .430 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 68 46 .596 -

Oakland 67 49 .578 2

Seattle 61 55 .526 8

Los Angeles 58 58 .500 11

Texas 41 75 .353 28

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 59 55 .518 -

Philadelphia 60 56 .517 -

Atlanta 59 56 .513 ½

Washington 50 65 .435 9½

Miami 49 67 .422 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 70 46 .603 -

Cincinnati 63 54 .538 7½

St. Louis 59 56 .513 10½

Chicago 52 66 .441 19

Pittsburgh 41 74 .357 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 74 41 .643 -

Los Angeles 69 46 .600 5

San Diego 66 51 .564 9

Colorado 51 64 .443 23

Arizona 36 80 .310 38½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

Boston 8, Baltimore 1

Texas 8, Oakland 6

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 4

Houston at L.A. Angels, (n)

Toronto at Seattle, (n)

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (López 3-12) at Boston (Sale 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 5:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-9), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-4), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0), 8:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 11-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

Miami 14, Chicago Cubs 10

Atlanta at Washington, (n)

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, (n)

San Diego at Arizona, (n)

Colorado at San Francisco, (n)

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:30 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Castillo 6-11) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-11), 5:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-7) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6:08 p.m.

