All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 71 45 .612 -
Boston 67 51 .568 5
New York 63 52 .548 7½
Toronto 62 52 .544 8
Baltimore 38 76 .333 32
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 48 .586 -
Cleveland 56 58 .491 11
Detroit 57 61 .483 12
Minnesota 50 66 .431 18
Kansas City 49 65 .430 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 68 46 .596 -
Oakland 67 49 .578 2
Seattle 61 55 .526 8
Los Angeles 58 58 .500 11
Texas 41 75 .353 28
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 59 55 .518 -
Philadelphia 60 56 .517 -
Atlanta 59 56 .513 ½
Washington 50 65 .435 9½
Miami 49 67 .422 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 70 46 .603 -
Cincinnati 63 54 .538 7½
St. Louis 59 56 .513 10½
Chicago 52 66 .441 19
Pittsburgh 41 74 .357 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 74 41 .643 -
Los Angeles 69 46 .600 5
San Diego 66 51 .564 9
Colorado 51 64 .443 23
Arizona 36 80 .310 38½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Detroit 4
Boston 8, Baltimore 1
Texas 8, Oakland 6
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0
Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 4
Houston at L.A. Angels, (n)
Toronto at Seattle, (n)
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (López 3-12) at Boston (Sale 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 5:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-9), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-4), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 8-6) at L.A. Angels (Barria 2-0), 8:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 11-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0
Miami 14, Chicago Cubs 10
Atlanta at Washington, (n)
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, (n)
San Diego at Arizona, (n)
Colorado at San Francisco, (n)
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:30 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Castillo 6-11) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-11), 5:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 3-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-11), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-7) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6:08 p.m.