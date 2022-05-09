All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 20 8 .714 -
Tampa Bay 18 11 .621 2½
Toronto 17 13 .567 4
Baltimore 12 17 .414 8½
Boston 10 19 .345 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 11 .621 -
Chicago 14 13 .519 3
Cleveland 14 14 .500 3½
Kansas City 9 17 .346 7½
Detroit 8 20 .286 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 11 .633 -
Houston 18 11 .621 ½
Seattle 13 16 .448 5½
Texas 11 16 .407 6½
Oakland 11 18 .379 7½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 20 10 .667 -
Atlanta 14 16 .467 6
Miami 13 15 .464 6
Philadelphia 12 16 .429 7
Washington 10 20 .333 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 11 .633 -
St. Louis 16 12 .571 2
Pittsburgh 12 16 .429 6
Chicago 9 18 .333 8½
Cincinnati 6 23 .207 12½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 8 .704 -
San Diego 19 10 .655 1
Colorado 16 12 .571 3½
San Francisco 16 12 .571 3½
Arizona 15 14 .517 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 1, Texas 0
Oakland 2, Detroit 0
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, (n)
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, (n)
Philadelphia at Seattle, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Oakland (Martinez 0-0) at Detroit (Faedo 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 6:20 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 3-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Texas (Pérez 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 8:38 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 5
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, (n)
Miami at Arizona, (n)
Philadelphia at Seattle, (n)
Colorado at San Francisco, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-1), 5:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-4), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 6:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Miley 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-2), 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Miami at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.