All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 61 39 .610 _

Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1

New York 51 47 .520 9

Toronto 49 46 .516 9½

Baltimore 34 64 .347 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 59 40 .596 _

Cleveland 49 48 .505 9

Detroit 47 54 .465 13

Kansas City 42 55 .433 16

Minnesota 42 58 .420 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 61 39 .610 _

Oakland 56 45 .554 5½

Seattle 54 46 .540 7

Los Angeles 49 49 .500 11

Texas 35 65 .350 26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 52 45 .536 _

Philadelphia 49 49 .500 3½

Atlanta 49 50 .495 4

Washington 45 53 .459 7½

Miami 43 57 .430 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 58 42 .580 _

Cincinnati 51 48 .515 6½

St. Louis 50 50 .500 8

Chicago 49 51 .490 9

Pittsburgh 38 61 .384 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 62 37 .626 _

Los Angeles 61 40 .604 2

San Diego 58 44 .569 5½

Colorado 43 56 .434 19

Arizona 31 70 .307 32

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Toronto at Boston, (n)

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, (n)

Detroit at Minnesota, (n)

Colorado at L.A. Angels, (n)

Houston at Seattle, (n)

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 8-5) at Boston (Richards 6-5), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 8:38 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2) at Seattle (Flexen 9-4), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, (n)

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, (n), 2nd game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, (n)

Colorado at L.A. Angels, (n)

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 8:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 8:45 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

