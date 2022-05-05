All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 18 7 .720 -

Tampa Bay 15 10 .600 3

Toronto 16 11 .593 3

Baltimore 10 16 .385 8½

Boston 10 16 .385 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 15 11 .577 -

Cleveland 12 13 .480 2½

Chicago 11 13 .458 3

Kansas City 8 15 .348 5½

Detroit 8 16 .333 6

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 17 10 .630 -

Houston 15 11 .577 1½

Seattle 12 13 .480 4

Texas 10 14 .417 5½

Oakland 10 15 .400 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 19 9 .679 -

Miami 12 12 .500 5

Atlanta 12 15 .444 6½

Philadelphia 11 15 .423 7

Washington 9 18 .333 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 18 8 .692 -

St. Louis 14 10 .583 3

Pittsburgh 10 14 .417 7

Chicago 9 15 .375 8

Cincinnati 3 22 .120 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 16 7 .696 -

San Diego 16 9 .640 1

Colorado 15 10 .600 2

San Francisco 14 10 .583 2½

Arizona 13 13 .500 4½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay at Seattle, (n)

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 9, Washington 7

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

Miami at San Diego, (n)

St. Louis at San Francisco, (n)

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3),1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Hicks 1-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 9:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at San Francisco, 6:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Recommended for You