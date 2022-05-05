All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 18 7 .720 -
Tampa Bay 15 10 .600 3
Toronto 16 11 .593 3
Baltimore 10 16 .385 8½
Boston 10 16 .385 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 15 11 .577 -
Cleveland 12 13 .480 2½
Chicago 11 13 .458 3
Kansas City 8 15 .348 5½
Detroit 8 16 .333 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 17 10 .630 -
Houston 15 11 .577 1½
Seattle 12 13 .480 4
Texas 10 14 .417 5½
Oakland 10 15 .400 6
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 19 9 .679 -
Miami 12 12 .500 5
Atlanta 12 15 .444 6½
Philadelphia 11 15 .423 7
Washington 9 18 .333 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 18 8 .692 -
St. Louis 14 10 .583 3
Pittsburgh 10 14 .417 7
Chicago 9 15 .375 8
Cincinnati 3 22 .120 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 16 7 .696 -
San Diego 16 9 .640 1
Colorado 15 10 .600 2
San Francisco 14 10 .583 2½
Arizona 13 13 .500 4½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5
Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3
Houston 3, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay at Seattle, (n)
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Texas (Otto 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-0), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at Houston (Garcia 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 4-0), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5
Colorado 9, Washington 7
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7
Miami at San Diego, (n)
St. Louis at San Francisco, (n)
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3),1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2) at Cincinnati (Overton 0-0), 5:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 2-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 6:20 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.
Colorado (Kuhl 3-0) at Arizona (Kelly 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Hicks 1-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 1-1), 9:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at San Francisco, 6:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.