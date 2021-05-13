All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 23 16 .590 -
Toronto 20 16 .556 1½
New York 20 17 .541 2
Tampa Bay 20 19 .513 3
Baltimore 16 21 .432 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 22 13 .629 -
Cleveland 20 14 .588 1½
Kansas City 16 20 .444 6½
Detroit 13 24 .351 10
Minnesota 12 23 .343 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 23 16 .590 -
Houston 21 17 .553 1½
Seattle 18 19 .486 4
Texas 18 21 .462 5
Los Angeles 16 20 .444 5½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 18 13 .581 -
Philadelphia 20 18 .526 1½
Atlanta 17 20 .459 4
Miami 16 20 .444 4½
Washington 14 19 .424 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 23 15 .605 -
Milwaukee 20 18 .526 3
Cincinnati 17 17 .500 4
Chicago 17 19 .472 5
Pittsburgh 15 22 .405 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 23 14 .622 -
San Diego 21 17 .553 2½
Los Angeles 20 17 .541 3
Arizona 17 20 .459 6
Colorado 13 24 .351 10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 4, Kansas City 2
Toronto 4, Atlanta 1
Oakland 4, Boston 1
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 8
L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 8, Atlanta 4
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 2
Boston 8, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 1
Houston 4, Texas 3, 11 innings
Cleveland at Seattle, (n)
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 6:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 5-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1
Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings
Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings
San Diego 5, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Colorado 3, San Diego 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
Toronto 4, Atlanta 1
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 5, Washington 2, 10 innings
Miami 3, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 8, Atlanta 4
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1
Cincinnati at Colorado, (n)
Miami at Arizona, (n)
Friday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3), 5:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 6:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Colorado (Márquez 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 1-2), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-3), 9:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-4), 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.