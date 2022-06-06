All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 39 15 .722 -
Toronto 31 22 .585 7½
Tampa Bay 31 23 .574 8
Boston 27 27 .500 12
Baltimore 23 33 .411 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 32 24 .571 -
Cleveland 24 25 .490 4½
Chicago 25 27 .481 5
Detroit 21 33 .389 10
Kansas City 17 35 .327 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 35 19 .648 -
Los Angeles 27 28 .491 8½
Texas 25 28 .472 9½
Seattle 24 30 .444 11
Oakland 20 36 .357 16
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 37 19 .661 -
Atlanta 28 27 .509 8½
Philadelphia 25 29 .463 11
Miami 22 30 .423 13
Washington 21 35 .375 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 23 .589 -
St. Louis 32 23 .582 ½
Pittsburgh 24 28 .462 7
Chicago 23 32 .418 9½
Cincinnati 19 35 .352 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 35 19 .648 -
San Diego 33 21 .611 2
San Francisco 29 24 .547 5½
Arizona 26 30 .464 10
Colorado 23 31 .426 12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Seattle at Houston, (n)
Toronto at Kansas City, (n)
Boston at L.A. Angels, (n)
Texas at Cleveland, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Texas (Gray 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas (Hearn 3-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 6:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Houston (Verlander 6-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 6-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-6), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2), 8:38 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, (n)
Tuesday's Games
Arizona (Gilbert 0-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-9) at Miami (Cabrera 1-0), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 6:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-4), 8:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.