All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 39 15 .722 -

Toronto 31 22 .585 7½

Tampa Bay 31 23 .574 8

Boston 27 27 .500 12

Baltimore 23 33 .411 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 32 24 .571 -

Cleveland 24 25 .490 4½

Chicago 25 27 .481 5

Detroit 21 33 .389 10

Kansas City 17 35 .327 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 35 19 .648 -

Los Angeles 27 28 .491 8½

Texas 25 28 .472 9½

Seattle 24 30 .444 11

Oakland 20 36 .357 16

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 37 19 .661 -

Atlanta 28 27 .509 8½

Philadelphia 25 29 .463 11

Miami 22 30 .423 13

Washington 21 35 .375 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 33 23 .589 -

St. Louis 32 23 .582 ½

Pittsburgh 24 28 .462 7

Chicago 23 32 .418 9½

Cincinnati 19 35 .352 13

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 35 19 .648 -

San Diego 33 21 .611 2

San Francisco 29 24 .547 5½

Arizona 26 30 .464 10

Colorado 23 31 .426 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Seattle at Houston, (n)

Toronto at Kansas City, (n)

Boston at L.A. Angels, (n)

Texas at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Texas (Gray 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas (Hearn 3-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 5:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-1) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-6) at Houston (Verlander 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 6-1) at Kansas City (Keller 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2), 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, (n)

Tuesday's Games

Arizona (Gilbert 0-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-9) at Miami (Cabrera 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-0) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Atlanta (Wright 5-3), 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Alexander 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 3-1) at San Diego (Darvish 4-3), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 4-4), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

