All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEGAUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 33 15 .688 -
Tampa Bay 28 20 .583 5
Toronto 27 20 .574 5½
Boston 23 26 .469 10½
Baltimore 21 29 .420 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 29 20 .592 -
Chicago 23 23 .500 4½
Cleveland 20 24 .455 6½
Detroit 18 29 .383 10
Kansas City 16 31 .340 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 31 18 .633 -
Los Angeles 27 22 .551 4
Texas 23 24 .489 7
Seattle 20 28 .417 10½
Oakland 20 31 .392 12
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 33 17 .660 -
Atlanta 23 26 .469 9½
Philadelphia 21 28 .429 11½
Miami 19 27 .413 12
Washington 18 32 .360 15
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 32 18 .640 -
St. Louis 27 21 .563 4
Pittsburgh 19 27 .413 11
Chicago 19 29 .396 12
Cincinnati 16 31 .340 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 14 .702 -
San Diego 30 18 .625 3½
San Francisco 26 21 .553 7
Arizona 24 26 .480 10½
Colorado 22 26 .458 11½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 2, Cleveland 1
Boston 12, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings
Houston 2, Seattle 1
Oakland 6, Texas 5
Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10
Monday's Games
Detroit 7, Minnesota 5
Houston 5, Oakland 1
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 10, Boston 0
Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-3), 5:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 6:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Sands 0-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 6, Miami 3
Washington 6, Colorado 5
Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Monday's Games
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game
St. Louis 6, San Diego 3
Colorado 7, Miami 1
San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5
Arizona 6, Atlanta 2
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Tuesday's Games
San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-3), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-2), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-4), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.