All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEGAUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 33 15 .688 -

Tampa Bay 28 20 .583 5

Toronto 27 20 .574 5½

Boston 23 26 .469 10½

Baltimore 21 29 .420 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 29 20 .592 -

Chicago 23 23 .500 4½

Cleveland 20 24 .455 6½

Detroit 18 29 .383 10

Kansas City 16 31 .340 12

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 31 18 .633 -

Los Angeles 27 22 .551 4

Texas 23 24 .489 7

Seattle 20 28 .417 10½

Oakland 20 31 .392 12

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 33 17 .660 -

Atlanta 23 26 .469 9½

Philadelphia 21 28 .429 11½

Miami 19 27 .413 12

Washington 18 32 .360 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 32 18 .640 -

St. Louis 27 21 .563 4

Pittsburgh 19 27 .413 11

Chicago 19 29 .396 12

Cincinnati 16 31 .340 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 33 14 .702 -

San Diego 30 18 .625 3½

San Francisco 26 21 .553 7

Arizona 24 26 .480 10½

Colorado 22 26 .458 11½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 2, Cleveland 1

Boston 12, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7, Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

Houston 2, Seattle 1

Oakland 6, Texas 5

Toronto 11, L.A. Angels 10

Monday's Games

Detroit 7, Minnesota 5

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 10, Boston 0

Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0) at Detroit (García 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Cleveland (Quantrill 1-3), 5:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-1) at Toronto (Gausman 4-3), 6:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Sands 0-0) at Detroit (Wentz 0-1), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1) at Texas (Pérez 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6, Miami 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Milwaukee 8, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 12 innings

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 1st game

St. Louis 6, San Diego 3

Colorado 7, Miami 1

San Francisco 5, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 5

Arizona 6, Atlanta 2

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco (Junis 2-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-3), 5:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2) at Boston (Wacha 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-7) at N.Y. Mets (Williams 0-3), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 0-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 1-5), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 3-3) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-4), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.

