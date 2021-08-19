All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 75 47 .615 _

New York 70 52 .574 5

Boston 69 54 .561 6½

Toronto 63 56 .529 10½

Baltimore 38 82 .317 36

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 71 51 .582 _

Cleveland 58 61 .487 11½

Detroit 58 65 .472 13½

Minnesota 54 68 .443 17

Kansas City 52 68 .433 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 71 50 .587 _

Oakland 69 53 .566 2½

Seattle 66 56 .541 5½

Los Angeles 62 61 .504 10

Texas 42 79 .347 29

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 65 56 .537 _

Philadelphia 61 60 .504 4

New York 60 60 .500 4½

Washington 52 68 .433 12½

Miami 51 71 .418 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 74 47 .612 _

Cincinnati 66 57 .537 9

St. Louis 61 58 .513 12

Chicago 54 69 .439 21

Pittsburgh 42 79 .347 32

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 78 43 .645 _

Los Angeles 75 46 .620 3

San Diego 67 56 .545 12

Colorado 55 66 .455 23

Arizona 41 81 .336 37½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7, 11 innings

Washington 8, Toronto 5

L.A. Angels 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Kansas City 3, Houston 2

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 2

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 13, Detroit 10

Houston 6, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Seattle 9, Texas 8, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 5

Friday's Games

Kansas City (Keller 7-12) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9), 1:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 10-7) at Baltimore (Akin 0-7), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Barnes 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-7) at Boston (Sale 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 10-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 7, San Diego 5

Washington 8, Toronto 5

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2, 12 innings

Atlanta 11, Miami 9

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 0

Thursday's Games

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 6, Miami 1

Milwaukee at St. Louis, (n)

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Friday's Games

Kansas City (Keller 7-12) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9), 1:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 10-7) at Baltimore (Akin 0-7), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 4-6), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 9-7), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 10-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2), 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 6-4), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

