East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 16 6 .727 _
Toronto 15 8 .652 1½
Tampa Bay 12 10 .545 4
Boston 9 14 .391 7½
Baltimore 8 14 .364 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 13 9 .591 _
Cleveland 10 12 .455 3
Chicago 8 13 .381 4½
Kansas City 7 13 .350 5
Detroit 7 14 .333 5½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 8 .652 _
Seattle 12 10 .545 2½
Houston 11 11 .500 3½
Oakland 10 12 .455 4½
Texas 8 14 .364 6½
___
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 16 7 .696 _
Miami 12 9 .571 3
Philadelphia 11 12 .478 5
Atlanta 10 13 .435 6
Washington 8 16 .333 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 8 .652 _
St. Louis 12 9 .571 2
Chicago 9 13 .409 5½
Pittsburgh 9 13 .409 5½
Cincinnati 3 19 .136 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 7 .667 _
San Diego 15 8 .652 _
San Francisco 14 8 .636 ½
Colorado 13 9 .591 1½
Arizona 10 13 .435 5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Toronto 2, Houston 1
Cleveland 3, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 0
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 1
Miami 3, Seattle 1
Texas 3, Atlanta 1
Baltimore 2, Boston 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0
Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday's Games
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 9, Boston 5
Toronto 3, Houston 2
Seattle 7, Miami 3
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4
Texas 7, Atlanta 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3
Cleveland 7, Oakland 3
Monday's Games
Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Arizona 2, St. Louis 0
San Francisco 9, Washington 3
Miami 3, Seattle 1
Texas 3, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 6, 10 innings
Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1
Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Sunday's Games
San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0
Seattle 7, Miami 3
St. Louis 7, Arizona 5
Texas 7, Atlanta 3
Colorado 10, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3
Washington 11, San Francisco 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
Monday's Games
Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 1:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Miami (López 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.