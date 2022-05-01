East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 16 6 .727 _

Toronto 15 8 .652 1½

Tampa Bay 12 10 .545 4

Boston 9 14 .391 7½

Baltimore 8 14 .364 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 13 9 .591 _

Cleveland 10 12 .455 3

Chicago 8 13 .381 4½

Kansas City 7 13 .350 5

Detroit 7 14 .333 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 15 8 .652 _

Seattle 12 10 .545 2½

Houston 11 11 .500 3½

Oakland 10 12 .455 4½

Texas 8 14 .364 6½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 16 7 .696 _

Miami 12 9 .571 3

Philadelphia 11 12 .478 5

Atlanta 10 13 .435 6

Washington 8 16 .333 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 15 8 .652 _

St. Louis 12 9 .571 2

Chicago 9 13 .409 5½

Pittsburgh 9 13 .409 5½

Cincinnati 3 19 .136 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 14 7 .667 _

San Diego 15 8 .652 _

San Francisco 14 8 .636 ½

Colorado 13 9 .591 1½

Arizona 10 13 .435 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Toronto 2, Houston 1

Cleveland 3, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 1

Miami 3, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 2, Boston 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0

Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday's Games

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 9, Boston 5

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Seattle 7, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 7, Atlanta 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3

Cleveland 7, Oakland 3

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Arizona 2, St. Louis 0

San Francisco 9, Washington 3

Miami 3, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 6, 10 innings

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday's Games

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 7, Miami 3

St. Louis 7, Arizona 5

Texas 7, Atlanta 3

Colorado 10, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Detroit 3

Washington 11, San Francisco 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

Monday's Games

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 1:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Miami (López 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

