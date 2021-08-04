All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 _

Boston 64 45 .587 1

New York 58 49 .542 6

Toronto 56 49 .533 7

Baltimore 38 69 .355 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 63 45 .583 _

Cleveland 52 53 .495 9½

Detroit 52 58 .473 12

Kansas City 46 60 .434 16

Minnesota 45 63 .417 18

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 65 42 .607 _

Oakland 61 48 .560 5

Seattle 58 51 .532 8

Los Angeles 54 54 .500 11½

Texas 39 69 .361 26½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 56 51 .523 _

Philadelphia 55 53 .509 1½

Atlanta 54 54 .500 2½

Washington 49 59 .454 7½

Miami 46 62 .426 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 65 44 .596 _

Cincinnati 57 51 .528 7½

St. Louis 53 54 .495 11

Chicago 52 57 .477 13

Pittsburgh 41 67 .380 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 67 40 .626 _

Los Angeles 64 44 .593 3½

San Diego 62 48 .564 6½

Colorado 47 62 .431 21

Arizona 34 74 .315 33½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 7, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1

Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 3

San Diego 8, Oakland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3

Toronto 8, Cleveland 6

Boston 4, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 2, Texas 1

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

Thursday's Games

Boston (Pérez 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 6-10), 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-8) at Texas (Howard 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-6), 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

Arizona 3, San Francisco 1

San Diego 8, Oakland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 9, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Colorado 2

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, (n)

San Francisco at Arizona, (n)

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 11:10 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-8), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 2:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Washington (Ross 5-9), 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-6), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Recommended for You