All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 _
Boston 64 45 .587 1
New York 58 49 .542 6
Toronto 56 49 .533 7
Baltimore 38 69 .355 26
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 63 45 .583 _
Cleveland 52 53 .495 9½
Detroit 52 58 .473 12
Kansas City 46 60 .434 16
Minnesota 45 63 .417 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 65 42 .607 _
Oakland 61 48 .560 5
Seattle 58 51 .532 8
Los Angeles 54 54 .500 11½
Texas 39 69 .361 26½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 56 51 .523 _
Philadelphia 55 53 .509 1½
Atlanta 54 54 .500 2½
Washington 49 59 .454 7½
Miami 46 62 .426 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 65 44 .596 _
Cincinnati 57 51 .528 7½
St. Louis 53 54 .495 11
Chicago 52 57 .477 13
Pittsburgh 41 67 .380 23½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 67 40 .626 _
Los Angeles 64 44 .593 3½
San Diego 62 48 .564 6½
Colorado 47 62 .431 21
Arizona 34 74 .315 33½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Toronto 7, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1
Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 11, Texas 3
San Diego 8, Oakland 1
Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3
Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5
Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3
Toronto 8, Cleveland 6
Boston 4, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 2, Texas 1
Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, (n)
Thursday's Games
Boston (Pérez 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 6-10), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-8) at Texas (Howard 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-6), 6:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1
Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
Arizona 3, San Francisco 1
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 9, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3
Atlanta 7, St. Louis 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Colorado 2
San Francisco at Arizona, (n)
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 11:10 a.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-8), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 2:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Washington (Ross 5-9), 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-6), 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.