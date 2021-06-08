All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 23 .629 _
Boston 37 24 .607 1½
New York 32 29 .525 6½
Toronto 30 28 .517 7
Baltimore 22 38 .367 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 37 23 .617 _
Cleveland 32 26 .552 4
Kansas City 29 29 .500 7
Detroit 25 35 .417 12
Minnesota 24 36 .400 13
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 35 26 .574 _
Houston 34 26 .567 ½
Seattle 30 32 .484 5½
Los Angeles 28 32 .467 6½
Texas 23 39 .371 12½
___
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 29 24 .547 _
Atlanta 29 29 .500 2½
Philadelphia 28 31 .475 4
Miami 26 34 .433 6½
Washington 24 33 .421 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 26 .567 _
Chicago 33 27 .550 1
St. Louis 31 30 .508 3½
Cincinnati 28 30 .483 5
Pittsburgh 23 36 .390 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 38 22 .633 _
San Diego 37 25 .597 2
Los Angeles 35 25 .583 3
Colorado 24 37 .393 14½
Arizona 20 41 .328 18½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
L.A. Angels 8, Kansas City 3
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Detroit 5, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1
Houston 7, Boston 1
Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 4
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 2:05 p.m.
Arizona (Peacock 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 4-2), 3:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 0-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 5-3) at Detroit (Mize 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Minnesota (Dobnak 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Canning 4-4), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 4
Tuesday's Games
Miami 6, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Tampa Bay 3, Washington 1
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 5
Cleveland 10, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 4
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
San Francisco (Long 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 4-0), 2:05 p.m.
Arizona (Peacock 2-2) at Oakland (Manaea 4-2), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-6) at San Diego (Darvish 6-1), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Davidson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 4-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.