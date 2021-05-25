All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 30 20 .600 _
Boston 29 20 .592 ½
New York 28 20 .583 1
Toronto 24 23 .511 4½
Baltimore 17 31 .354 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 28 19 .596 _
Cleveland 26 20 .565 1½
Kansas City 23 23 .500 4½
Minnesota 19 29 .396 9½
Detroit 18 30 .375 10½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 28 21 .571 _
Houston 26 22 .542 1½
Seattle 22 26 .458 5½
Texas 22 27 .449 6
Los Angeles 20 27 .426 7
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 22 20 .524 _
Atlanta 24 24 .500 1
Philadelphia 24 25 .490 1½
Miami 23 25 .479 2
Washington 20 24 .455 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 26 22 .542 _
Chicago 25 22 .532 ½
Milwaukee 24 24 .500 2
Cincinnati 21 25 .457 4
Pittsburgh 18 29 .383 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 31 18 .633 _
Los Angeles 30 18 .625 ½
San Francisco 28 19 .596 2
Colorado 19 30 .388 12
Arizona 18 30 .375 12½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay 14, Toronto 8, 11 innings
Cleveland 6, Detroit 5
Minnesota 8, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1
Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Tuesday's Games
Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 4, Detroit 1
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
Atlanta 3, Boston 1
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 4
Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Baltimore (López 1-5) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Oakland (Kaprielian 1-0), 3:37 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (Ureña 2-4), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-2) at Houston (Garcia 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Colorado 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 9, Philadelphia 6
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 3
Chicago White Sox 5, St. Louis 1
Tuesday's Games
Philadelphia 2, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 2, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 1
Atlanta 3, Boston 1
San Diego 7, Milwaukee 1
Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, Houston 2
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis (Gant 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Williams 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-3) at Washington (Ross 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 2-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 5-2) at Houston (Garcia 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 2-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 3-1) at Arizona (Kelly 2-5), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.