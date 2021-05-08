Baseball Expanded Glance
All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 21 13 .618 _ _ 6-4 W-3 10-9 11-4
Toronto 17 15 .531 3 _ 6-4 W-1 7-4 10-11
New York 17 16 .515 3½ ½ 7-3 W-1 10-9 7-7
Tampa Bay 18 17 .514 3½ ½ 5-5 L-2 7-10 11-7
Baltimore 15 18 .455 5½ 2½ 5-5 L-2 4-12 11-6
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 18 13 .581 _ _ 6-4 W-2 9-6 9-7
Cleveland 18 14 .563 ½ _ 7-3 W-1 8-7 10-7
Kansas City 16 16 .500 2½ 1 2-8 L-7 8-11 8-5
Minnesota 12 20 .375 6½ 5 5-5 L-1 6-11 6-9
Detroit 10 24 .294 9½ 8 2-8 W-1 5-10 5-14
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 21 14 .600 _ _ 6-4 W-2 13-10 8-4
Seattle 18 16 .529 2½ _ 5-5 L-1 9-8 9-8
Houston 17 16 .515 3 ½ 5-5 L-1 8-8 9-8
Texas 17 18 .486 4 1½ 7-3 W-1 8-10 9-8
Los Angeles 14 17 .452 5 2½ 3-6 W-1 7-8 7-9
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Philadelphia 18 15 .545 _ _ 7-3 W-5 13-6 5-9
New York 15 13 .536 ½ _ 6-4 W-4 8-4 7-9
Atlanta 15 17 .469 2½ 2 5-5 L-1 7-8 8-9
Miami 15 17 .469 2½ 2 5-4 L-1 8-8 7-9
Washington 13 16 .448 3 2½ 5-5 L-1 8-8 5-8
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 20 14 .588 _ _ 8-2 W-2 11-8 9-6
Milwaukee 18 16 .529 2 _ 4-6 W-1 8-8 10-8
Chicago 17 16 .515 2½ ½ 7-3 W-5 13-7 4-9
Cincinnati 15 16 .484 3½ 1½ 6-4 L-1 10-7 5-9
Pittsburgh 13 19 .406 6 4 2-8 L-3 5-7 8-12
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 20 13 .606 _ _ 5-5 W-2 12-3 8-10
San Diego 18 16 .529 2½ _ 5-5 L-2 9-10 9-6
Los Angeles 17 16 .515 3 ½ 2-7 L-4 8-5 9-11
Arizona 15 18 .455 5 2½ 3-7 L-5 6-5 9-13
Colorado 12 21 .364 8 5½ 3-7 L-2 10-8 2-13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 7, Detroit 3
Seattle 5, Texas 4
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 0
Houston 10, Toronto 4
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 7, Minnesota 3
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 1
Toronto 8, Houston 4
Boston 11, Baltimore 6
Texas 9, Seattle 8
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston (Pivetta 4-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-2), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 2-2) at Detroit (Boyd 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-3) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Pearson 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-2) at Texas (Dunning 1-2), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Oakland (Irvin 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 11, N.Y. Yankees 4
Miami 6, Milwaukee 1
Philadelphia 12, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 5, Colorado 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 3, Cleveland 0
L.A. Angels 9, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 3, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 9, Colorado 8
San Francisco 7, San Diego 1
Milwaukee 6, Miami 2
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 4, Arizona 2
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington (Ross 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 3-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 3-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.