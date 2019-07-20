AL Schedule

By The Associated Press

Tonight’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NL SCHEDULE

By The Associated Press

Tonight’s Games

Colorado at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.