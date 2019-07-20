AL Schedule
By The Associated Press
Tonight’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Miami at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NL SCHEDULE
By The Associated Press
Tonight’s Games
Colorado at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.