METS 1, BRAVES 0: NEW YORK — Yoenis Céspedes came back with a bang, taking immediate advantage of the new designated hitter rule in the National League by launching a home run that sent Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets past the Atlanta Braves 1-0 in their season opener Friday.
REDS 7, TIGERS 1: CINCINNATI — Mike Moustakas drove in four runs in an emphatic first impression, teaming with fellow Cincinnati newcomers Shogo Akiyama and Nick Castellanos to turn the Reds’ long-delayed opener into a 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers.
MARLINS 5, PHILLIES 2: PHILADELPHIA — Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run homer off Aaron Nola, Sandy Alcantara pitched neatly into the seventh and the Miami Marlins beat the Phillies 5-2, spoiling manager Joe Girardi’s first game in Philadelphia.
INDIANS 2, ROYALS 0: CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber struck out 14 over six scoreless innings as the Cleveland Indians, making a statement for minorities by wearing their road jerseys with “Cleveland” on the front, took off on a 60-game season sprint by beating the Kansas City Royals 2-0 in their delayed home opener.
CUBS 3, BREWERS 0: CHICAGO — Kyle Hendricks convinced new manager David Ross to let him finish a three-hitter, Anthony Rizzo homered and dished out hand sanitizer, and the Chicago Cubs started the season by beating the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-0.