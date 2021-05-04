Baseball Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 18 12 .600 _
Toronto 14 13 .519 2½
New York 15 14 .517 2½
Tampa Bay 15 15 .500 3
Baltimore 14 15 .483 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 16 11 .593 _
Chicago 16 12 .571 ½
Cleveland 14 13 .519 2
Minnesota 11 17 .393 5½
Detroit 8 22 .267 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 18 12 .600 _
Seattle 16 14 .533 2
Houston 15 14 .517 2½
Los Angeles 13 14 .481 3½
Texas 14 17 .452 4½
___
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 15 15 .500 _
Washington 12 13 .480 ½
New York 11 12 .478 ½
Atlanta 13 16 .448 1½
Miami 12 16 .429 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 17 12 .586 _
Milwaukee 17 13 .567 ½
Chicago 14 16 .467 3½
Cincinnati 13 15 .464 3½
Pittsburgh 12 16 .429 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 18 11 .621 _
San Diego 17 13 .567 1½
Los Angeles 17 14 .548 2
Arizona 15 14 .517 3
Colorado 10 19 .345 8
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Minnesota 6, Texas 5
Cleveland 8, Kansas City 6
Oakland 5, Toronto 4
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
Tampa Bay 7, L.A. Angels 3
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 3
Boston 11, Detroit 7
Texas 6, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 3-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-1), 3:40 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-3) at Boston (Pérez 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Yang 0-0) at Minnesota (Thorpe 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5
San Diego 2, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 7, L.A. Dodgers 1, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 12, Colorado 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 9, Cincinnati 0
Miami 9, Arizona 3
Atlanta 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 5
Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 2nd game
San Francisco at Colorado, 9:05 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 3-2), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 3-2) at St. Louis (Kim 1-0), 5:15 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Weaver 1-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 0-1) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Philadelphia (Anderson 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-2) at San Diego (Darvish 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.