■ ASTROS 3, BREWERS 2, 10 INNINGS: MILWAUKEE — George Springer’s home run in the 10th inning, which followed a game-tying homer by Christian Yelich in the ninth, lifted Houston over Milwaukee.
The long balls overshadowed a 14-strikeout performance by Astros starter Gerrit Cole.
With Houston leading 2-1, Yelich led off the ninth with his 43rd home run of the season, a solo shot on an 0-2 pitch from reliever Roberto Osuna (4-3).
Osuna later committed a throwing error that left runners at first and second. But he escaped with an inning-ending strikeout of pinch-hitter Travis Shaw.
Houston has won 12 of its last 15 games.
■ METS 7, NATIONALS 3: WASHINGTON — Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 while allowing three hits over seven shutout innings and Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer as New York topped Washington.
The loss ended Washington’s four-game winning streak and denied the Nationals from moving 20 games over .500 for the first time this season.
■ RAYS 5, ORIOLES 4: ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tommy Pham hit an RBI single with two outs in the 10th inning and Tampa Bay won its fifth straight game.
The Rays held their narrow lead atop the AL wild-card race.
■ TWINS 4, TIGERS 3: DETROIT — Max Kepler’s two-out, two-run single in the eighth inning lifted AL Central-leading Minnesota.
Trailing 3-2, Minnesota started the eighth with two singles off Buck Farmer (5-6). He retired the next two batters, but Ehire Adrianza’s infield single loaded the bases for Kepler. Matt Hall relieved and Kepler lined his single to center field.
■ BRAVES 6, BLUE JAYS 3: ATLANTA — Josh Donaldson and Johan Camargo hit two-run homers and Mike Soroka snapped a streak of eight starts without a win in Atlanta’s victory over Toronto.
The NL East-leading Braves have won five straight, all against American League teams. The Braves also have won nine straight home games.
■ PHILLIES 7, REDS 1: CINCINNATI — Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs with two homers and Bryce Harper and Scott Kingery added two-run shots as Philadelphia overpowered Cincinnati.
Harper extended his hitting and scoring streaks to 10 games.
■ CARDINALS 3, GIANTS 1: ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright tossed seven scoreless innings and Kolten Wong delivered a run-scoring triple to lead St. Louis over San Francisco.
Paul DeJong had an RBI single for the Cardinals, who have won 10 of 12. They stretched their lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central 3½ games.
■ CUBS 5, MARINERS 1: CHICAGO — Kyle Schwarber had a three-run triple to highlight a five-run seventh, and Chicago snapped a 24-inning scoreless streak, rallying to beat Seattle.
FROM WIRE REPORTS