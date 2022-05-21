NEW YORK (AP) — Chicago White Sox star shortstop Tim Anderson accused Yankees slugger Josh Donaldson of making a racist remark by calling him Jackie Robinson during Saturday’s game against New York.
“He just made a, you know, disrespectful comment,” said Anderson, who is Black, “Basically, it was trying to call me Jackie Robinson. Like, ‘What’s up, Jackie?’”
“I don’t think it was called for,” Anderson added after New York’s 7-5 win at Yankee Stadium.
Major League Baseball is investigating the incident and speaking to those involved.
Anderson, an All-Star who is among the leading Black voices in baseball, told Sports Illustrated in 2019: “I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson ... because he changed the game, and I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game.”
Donaldson said that in the first inning, “I called him Jackie.” The white ballplayer also said he has “joked around” with Anderson in the past using the same reference and mentioned the 2019 Sports Illustrated interview.
Robinson broke the MLB color barrier in 1947. Every team in the big leagues has retired his No. 42 to honor the struggle, sacrifice and social impact he had on the game and beyond.
“My meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter,” Donaldson said. “Obviously, he deemed it disrespectful,” he said. “And look, if he did, I apologize. That’s not what I was trying to do by any manner and that’s what happened.”
Donaldson scrapped with Anderson on May 13 in Chicago after making a hard tag, and Anderson responded with a shove, resulting in the benches and bullpens clearing. Donaldson said Saturday that he was “trying to defuse” any lingering tension when the players crossed paths early in the game.
Anderson said Donaldson made a “Jackie” in the first couple of innings: “I spared him that time, and then it happened again.”
White Sox manager Tony La Russa also called Donaldson’s comment “racist,” adding, “That’s as strong as it gets.”
In the third inning, Donaldson rounded second base after the final out and began jawing with Anderson as the teams came off the field. Donaldson was escorted off the field by Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Anderson was led off by third base coach Joe McEwing.
In the fifth, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal stood up from his crouch and confronted Donaldson as he approached the plate.
“Believe me, you don’t want me to tell you guys what I told him,” Grandal said to reporters.
The barking continued as relievers ran in from the bullpens and the benches emptied, with La Russa — a member of baseball’s Hall of Fame — also yelling at Donaldson.
Anderson also continued to shout at Donaldson while being restrained by White Sox slugger José Abreu and infielder Gavin Sheets. After a few minutes, umpires issued warnings to both sides and Donaldson struck out.
Mets 5, Rockies 1, first game
DENVER (AP) — Starling Marte homered in his return to the lineup, and the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday.
Friday’s game was postponed when wintry weather blew into Colorado after temperatures were in the high 80s on Thursday. Snow continued to fall Saturday morning but by first pitch the skies were clearing and the temperature was 45 degrees.
Diamondbacks 7, Cubs 6
CHICAGO (AP) — Daulton Varsho drilled a two-out, three-RBI double in the 10th inning then scored on a throwing error by Andrelton Simmons to give the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-6 comeback win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.
Arizona only got one hit off Cubs starter Justin Steele, but came to life against the bullpen, riding a three-run eighth inning into extras. Rowan Wick (1-1) gave up Varsho’s double.
Arizona has won three straight games after ending a six-game losing streak in Thursday’s series opener. Varsho finished 3 of 5 with three RBIs and is second on the Diamondbacks with eight doubles this season.
Diamondbacks relievers Joe Mantiply, J.B. Wendelken, Ian Kennedy (3-2) combined for a pair of scoreless innings before Mark Melancon entered in the 10th for his ninth save of the season.
Blue Jays 3, Reds 1
TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette hit two home runs, pitcher Alek Manoah matched his career-high with eight innings, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 on Saturday.
Bichette’s first was solo home run off Reds right-hander Hunter Greene in the fourth, No. 50 of Bichette’s career, and added a two-run blast off Luis Cessa (2-1) in the seventh. Both came on the first pitch in his sixth career multi-homer game. All six home runs this season have tied the game or given the Blue Jays the lead.
Greene allowed one run and four hits in six innings, walking two and striking out six in his first start since tossing 7 1/3 hitless innings against Pittsburgh last Sunday,
Padres 2, Giants 1
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched seven scoreless innings of four-hit ball to remain unbeaten, Manny Machado homered and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Saturday.
Jurickson Profar had two hits as the Padres extended their winning streak to three with their fifth win in six games.
Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who lost their third straight after winning eight of 10.
Musgrove (5-0) struck out four and walked three on 100 pitches. The Padres are unbeaten in his eight starts.
Taylor Rogers worked the ninth, pitching around Austin Slater’s leadoff single for his 16th save in 17 chances.
Machado’s eighth homer, a 425-shot to center, came off a 1-2 fastball that Carlos Rodón (4-3) left over the middle of the plate, breaking a scoreless tie in the top of the third.
The Padres extended their lead in the sixth when Trent Grisham’s squeeze bunt scored Luke Voit.
Red Sox 6, Mariners 5
BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit two homers, Christian Vázquez had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and Boston’s bullpen held the Seattle Mariners scoreless for six innings, lifting the Red Sox to a 6-5 victory on Saturday.
Devers drove in three runs and had three hits for the Red Sox, who posted their season-high fourth straight win.
Rookie Julio Rodríguez had three hits for Seattle, which has dropped five of six and 18 of its last 24.
Dodgers 7, Phillies 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mookie Betts homered, doubled and singled, knocked in three runs, threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate and sparked the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.
Betts, the five-time All-Star and 2018 AL MVP, about did it all with his arm and at the plate to help the Dodgers rally from a 4-1 hole. He also drew a walk.
Gavin Lux lined the go-ahead single to right over a drawn-in infield in the eighth inning for a 5-4 lead. Cody Bellinger scored on Searanthony Dominguez’s wild pitch to make it 6-4.
Braves 4, Marlins 3
MIAMI (AP) — William Contreras homered twice, Ronald Acuña Jr. extended his two-season on-base streak to 28 games and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 Saturday night.
Acuña singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored a run. His string began last summer and was interrupted when the star outfielder injured his knee in Miami on July 10, ending his year.
Cardinals 5, Pirates 4
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt went 4 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-4 on Saturday night.
Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 14 games and his on-base streak to 28. His two-run double capped a four-run second inning.
Rays 6, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a pair of homers, Jeffrey Springs threw shutout ball into the sixth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays spoiled the debut of Baltimore Orioles top prospect Adley Rutschman with a 6-1 victory Saturday night.
The switch-hitting Rutsch-man was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft and is ranked as baseball’s No. 1 prospect by MLB Pipeline. He batted sixth and had a stand-up triple in the seventh for his first major league hit. Rutschman went 1 for 3 with a strikeout and a walk.
Twins 9, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joe Ryan struck out six and the Minnesota Twins capped the game with a four-run ninth inning for a 9-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night.
Ryan (5-2) allowed one run on five hits in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.
Brewers 5, Nationals 1
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff home run, Luis Urías added a solo shot and a defensive gem, and Brandon Woodruff allowed one run in six effective innings to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Saturday night.
McCutchen drove the first pitch from Patrick Corbin (0-7) into the Nationals’ bullpen for his 20th career leadoff homer — and second this season. Urías hit a two-out solo homer in the fifth, followed three batters later by Keston Hiura’s two-run single.
Urías defensively owned the first inning. He snagged a liner and fielded a groundout. For the final out, Urías raced back for a looping fly ball into short left-center field and made a sliding catch with his back to diamond.
Woodruff (5-2) gave up a solo home run by Lane Thomas in the second, along with four other hits. He struck out six.
Milwaukee’s Brad Boxberger pitched out of a two-out, bases-loaded jam in the seventh when he struck out César Hernández.
Josh Hader extended his major-league record for saves in each of his first 15 games to start the season.
Brewers have won seven of the last 10 games, including five of six, while Washington slipped to 3-9 in the last 12.
McCutchen had three hits and Urías, Christian Yelich and Hiura each had two for Milwaukee.