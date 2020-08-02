■ BRAVES 4, METS 0: ATLANTA — Kyle Wright and the Atlanta bullpen combined on a 10-hit shutout and the Braves won their fifth in a row, beating the Mets 4-0 Sunday and blanking a New York lineup that found out late that slugger Yoenis Céspedes had opted out of playing any more this season.
The Mets released a statement from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in the early innings that Céspedes wasn’t at the ballpark and the team hadn’t been able to contact him.
After the game, Van Wagenen said: “He’s decided to opt out of the remainder of the season for COVID-related reasons.”.
■ DODGERS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 0: PHOENIX — Clayton Kershaw threw 5 2/3 sharp innings in his season debut for Los Angeles, and NL MVP Cody Bellinger hit his first home run of the season.
Mookie Betts homered and doubled before leaving early because of a finger injury on his left hand. The Dodgers won three times in the four-game series, and have taken five of six overall.
■ REDS 4-4, TIGERS 3-0: DETROIT — Trevor Bauer struck out seven in a two-hitter, giving the Reds a sweep of Major League Baseball’s first seven-inning doubleheader.
Shogo Akiyama hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh that sent the Reds to the victory in the opener.
MLB recently decided to use doubleheaders of seven-inning games, which have been commonplace in the minor leagues and colleges, to help teams alleviate an expected crush of twinbills caused by weather and coronavirus-related postponements.
■ ASTROS 6, ANGELS 5, 11 INNINGS: ANAHEIM, Calif. — Alex Bregman hit an RBI single in the 11th inning, helping Houston rally for the win.
Bregman also homered, and Josh Reddick delivered the tying RBI single in the ninth as the Astros took two of three at Angel Stadium. Blake Taylor (1-0) retired Brian Goodwin on a soft fly to center with the bases loaded to end it.
■ CUBS 2, PIRATES 1, 11 INNINGS: CHICAGO — Javier Báez singled through a drawn-in infield in the 11th inning, scoring David Bote from third base and giving the Cubs the win.
Bote, who made the last out in the 10th, started the inning on second base as mandated by Major League Baseball’s extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season. He advanced to third on a deep fly to right by Anthony Rizzo and jogged home on Baez’s first career game-ending hit against Cody Ponce (0-1).
■ ORIOLES 5, RAYS 1: BALTIMORE — Hanser Alberto doubled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, Renato Núñez and Pat Valaika homered, and Baltimore beat Tampa Bayto complete a three-game sweep.
After the final out, the Orioles celebrated (with proper social distancing) their first series sweep since Aug. 27-29, 2018, against Toronto, and first against Tampa Bay since 2016.
■ WHITE SOX 9, ROYALS 2: KANSAS CITY, Mo. — White Sox prospect Nick Madrigal had the first four hits of his promising big league career, including two during a seven-run seventh inning, and Chicago finished a three-game sweep.
Yasmani Grandal added three RBIs for the White Sox in support of right-hander Dylan Cease (1-1), who gave up a homer to Alex Gordon in the third inning but otherwise steered clear of trouble.
■ TWINS 3, INDIANS 1: MINNEAPOLIS — Mitch Garver hit his first home run of the season and Minnesota used its bullpen to string together a two-hitter, taking the four-game series from its primary division competitor.
Max Kepler doubled and scored in each of his first two at-bats, and Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz drove him in with singles in the first and third. Garver, who had a career-high 31 homers in 2019, went deep in the second as the Twins built a 3-0 lead against Aaron Civale (1-1).
■ ROCKIES 9, PADRES 6: DENVER — Antonio Senzatela pitched six innings of one-run ball for Colorado, and designated hitter Matt Kemp homered for a second straight game.
The Rockies moved to 6-2, which is tied for the team’s second-best start in franchise history. They began 7-1 in 1995.
■ ATHLETICS 3, MARINERS 2: SEATTLE — Ramon Laureano broke out of a slump with a three-run homer, and Chris Bassitt became the first Oakland starter to earn a victory this season.
Laureano’s two-out drive in the fifth snapped a string of 23 1/3 innings by Mariners starters without allowing an earned run and helped the A’s win their second game in a row after a three-game losing streak.
