■ RANGERS 7, ANGELS 2: ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kyle Cody earned his first major league win as the Texas Rangers hit a season-high five home runs to power past the Los Angeles 7-2.
Joey Gallo, Anderson Tejada, Sam Huff, Rougned Odor and Derek Dietrich homered for the Rangers.
Cody (1-1) allowed just three hits and one run in a career-high five innings, striking out five without a walk. He retired 11 straight before Chris Woodward went to the bullpen.
Cody gave up a double to Justin Upton in the second and Taylor Ward had an RBI single to get the Angels within 3-1, but otherwise he kept the Angels off-balance.
■ ASTROS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2: HOUSTON — George Springer homered twice, including an inside-the-park shot, to lead the Houston Astros over the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2.
Carlos Correa drove in the go-ahead run for Houston with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.
Playing what could be his final home game with the Astros as he is set to enter free agency in the offseason, Springer pushed his 2020 total to 13 home runs.
Houston improved to 27-26 and will finish the regular season on the road against Seattle and Texas.
