All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 12 .586 -
Toronto 14 12 .538 1½
New York 14 14 .500 2½
Tampa Bay 14 15 .483 3
Baltimore 13 15 .464 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 16 10 .615 -
Chicago 15 12 .556 1½
Cleveland 13 13 .500 3
Minnesota 11 16 .407 5½
Detroit 8 21 .276 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 17 12 .586 -
Seattle 16 13 .552 1
Houston 15 13 .536 1½
Los Angeles 13 13 .500 2½
Texas 13 17 .433 4½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 12 12 .500 -
Philadelphia 14 15 .483 ½
New York 11 12 .478 ½
Atlanta 12 16 .429 2
Miami 11 16 .407 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 17 12 .586 -
St. Louis 17 12 .586 -
Cincinnati 13 14 .481 3
Pittsburgh 12 15 .444 4
Chicago 12 16 .429 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 17 11 .607 -
Los Angeles 17 12 .586 ½
San Diego 16 13 .552 1½
Arizona 15 13 .536 2
Colorado 10 18 .357 7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 0
Toronto 7, Atlanta 2
Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4
Minnesota 13, Kansas City 4
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Texas 5, Boston 3
Oakland 7, Baltimore 5
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Texas 5
Cleveland at Kansas City, (n)
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, (n)
Toronto at Oakland, (n)
Baltimore at Seattle, (n)
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 5:40 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 3-0), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Minnesota (Happ 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1), 8:38 p.m.
Toronto (Kay 0-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (López 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 3, Miami 1
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
Toronto 7, Atlanta 2
Cincinnati 13, Chicago Cubs 12, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4
San Francisco 7, San Diego 1
Arizona 8, Colorado 4
N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Pittsburgh at San Diego, (n)
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3), 1:20 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco (Wood 3-0) at Colorado (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Smith 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 5:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Ynoa 2-1) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 6:45 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.