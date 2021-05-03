All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 17 12 .586 -

Toronto 14 12 .538 1½

New York 14 14 .500 2½

Tampa Bay 14 15 .483 3

Baltimore 13 15 .464 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 16 10 .615 -

Chicago 15 12 .556 1½

Cleveland 13 13 .500 3

Minnesota 11 16 .407 5½

Detroit 8 21 .276 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 17 12 .586 -

Seattle 16 13 .552 1

Houston 15 13 .536 1½

Los Angeles 13 13 .500 2½

Texas 13 17 .433 4½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Washington 12 12 .500 -

Philadelphia 14 15 .483 ½

New York 11 12 .478 ½

Atlanta 12 16 .429 2

Miami 11 16 .407 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 17 12 .586 -

St. Louis 17 12 .586 -

Cincinnati 13 14 .481 3

Pittsburgh 12 15 .444 4

Chicago 12 16 .429 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 17 11 .607 -

Los Angeles 17 12 .586 ½

San Diego 16 13 .552 1½

Arizona 15 13 .536 2

Colorado 10 18 .357 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 0

Toronto 7, Atlanta 2

Tampa Bay 5, Houston 4

Minnesota 13, Kansas City 4

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 5, Boston 3

Oakland 7, Baltimore 5

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Texas 5

Cleveland at Kansas City, (n)

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, (n)

Toronto at Oakland, (n)

Baltimore at Seattle, (n)

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 5:40 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 3-0) at Minnesota (Happ 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-0) at Kansas City (Minor 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1), 8:38 p.m.

Toronto (Kay 0-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (López 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 3, Miami 1

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

Toronto 7, Atlanta 2

Cincinnati 13, Chicago Cubs 12, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 4

San Francisco 7, San Diego 1

Arizona 8, Colorado 4

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Pittsburgh at San Diego, (n)

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3), 1:20 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco (Wood 3-0) at Colorado (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Smith 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 2-1), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 2-1) at Washington (Ross 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 1-2), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-2) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-3) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 3:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

