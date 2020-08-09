■ ATHLETICS 7, ASTROS 2: Benches cleared and even the stands emptied during Oakland’s 7-2 victory over the Astros on Sunday, tempers flaring at last between the AL West rivals months after Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.
Oakland’s Ramon Laureano got hit by a pitch — for the third time in the three-game series — this one by Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh. Laureano began exchanging words with animated Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward him.
Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder reached Cintron, and a wild scene ensued.
Players rushed out of both dugouts to join the fray. A’s and Astros players who were sitting in the seats, observing COVID-19 social-distancing protocols, also rushed onto the field. Laureano was ejected by plate ump Ted Barrett.
Oakland won its ninth straight, and Houston lost its fifth in a row.
Matt Olson hit a three-run homer in the third and Matt Chapman connected the very next pitch, taking the score from 1-0 to 5-0 on consecutive offerings from Astros starter Cristian Javier (1-1). Robbie Grossman also homered and Mark Canha contributed an RBI single.
■ PHILLIES 5-8, BRAVES 2-0: PHILADELPHIA — Ronald Acuna Jr. homered twice and Freddie Freeman also went deep to spoil Spencer Howard’s big league debut and Atlanta Braves completed a sweep of the doubleheader with an 8-0 win in the second game.
Acuna also homered in Atlanta’s 5-2 victory in the first game. He had four hits in the second game and added his his fourth career multihomer game.
The Phillies had waited since the restart to send Howard (0-1) to the mound.
■ DODGERS 6, GIANTS 2: LOS ANGELES — AJ Pollock and Mookie Betts each hit a three-run homer, rallying Los Angeles to its ninth win in 12 games.
With the Dodgers trailing 2-0, Cody Bellinger singled off Giants starter Kevin Gausman with one out and Justin Turner followed with a single off submariner Tyler Rogers (3-3) in the seventh. One out later, Pollock sent a 3-2 pitch to left-center for his fourth homer and a 3-2 lead.
■ ROYALS 4, TWINS 2: KANSAS CITY, Mo — Hunter Dozier hit a two-run single in his first at-bat since testing positive for COVID-19, and prized prospect Brady Singer earned his major league win to lead Kansas City.
The Royals won their fourth in a row overall. The Twins lost all three at Kauffman Stadium and have dropped four straight.
Dozier hadn’t played this season while recovering from the virus. He quickly delivered, putting the Royals ahead 2-0 in the first inning.
■ BREWERS 9, REDS 3: MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich homered, tripled and drew a bases-loaded walk Milwaukee got its first home victory.
The Brewers avoided falling to 0-5 at home for the first time since 1970, the franchise’s inaugural season in Milwaukee.
Justin Smoak broke out of a slump and delivered hits from each side of the plate during a six-run rally in the sixth that put the Brewers ahead for good. Milwaukee poured it on in the seventh with back-to-back homers from Keston Hiura and Yelich.
■ METS 4, MARLINS 2: NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom dodged trouble for five innings, rookie Andrés Giménez had three hits and scored three runs, and New York won a home series for the first time this season.
DeGrom (2-0) allowed two runs and seven hits, marking the 25th time in his past 27 starts he permitted three runs or fewer.
Jesus Aguilar hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the Marlins, who lost their second straight after getting off to a 7-1 start despite 18 players testing positive for the coronavirus.
■ RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 3: BOSTON — Mitch Moreland hit two home runs, including a walk-off shot over the Green Monster to lead Boston.
Xander Bogaerts drew a two-out walk from Thomas Hatch (0-1) to set up Moreland’s game-winner. Matt Barnes (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win.
■ RAYS 4, YANKEES 3: ST. PETERSURG, Fla. — Michael Perez had an RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Tampa Bay.
Mike Brosseau started the ninth with a double off Zack Britton (0-1) but was thrown out at third on Brandon Lowe’s grounder. Lowe advanced to second on a wild pitch before Manuel Margot walked.
■ TIGERS 2, PIRATES 1: PITTSBURGH — Spencer Turnbull pitched seven strong innings and Miguel Cabrera singled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth for Detroit.
Cabrera’s single to left-center field off Richard Rodriguez (0-1) scored Jonathan Schoop, who was hit by a pitch with two outs and took second on a wild pitch.
■ PADRES 9, DIAMONDBACKS 5: SAN DIEGO — Dinelson Lamet was brilliant in taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his remarkable power surge with a two-run homer off winless Madison Bumgarner, who allowed four of San Diego’s club-record six long balls as the Padres beat Arizona.
Manny Machado homered twice off Bumgarner. Wil Myers, Francisco Mejia and Ty France also went deep for San Diego.
■ MARINERS 5, ROCKIES 3: SEATTLE — Justus Sheffield pitched six shutout innings for his first major league win, Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer and Seattle slowed down Colorado.
Sheffield (1-2) gave up four hits without a walk and struck out seven in his longest stint this season. He worked his way out of a jam with a strikeout to end the fifth, then sat down two more Rockies in the sixth before reaching his pitch limit.