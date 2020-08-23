■ MARINERS 4, RANGERS 1: SEATTLE — Sam Haggerty and Kyle Lewis homered, Justin Dunn pitched one-hit ball over six innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Sunday.
The trio of rookies sent the sliding Rangers to their eighth straight loss and helped the Mariners to their first series win and sweep of the season. Seattle has won five of six at home.
Haggerty, an offseason waiver pickup from the New York Mets who’s been playing in a utility role due to injuries, made it 4-0 with a two-run home run to left field in the fifth inning. It was his first career home run.
Lewis hit his seventh home run of the season in the first inning, tying Luis Robert for the major league lead among rookies.
Austin Nola made it 2-0 in the second with his own solo homer.
The three homers nearly equaled starting pitcher Mike Minor’s season total of four home runs allowed entering the game. Minor (0-5) lost his fifth decision in six starts, though he did reach six innings for the first time, allowing five hits while striking out four and walking one.
Texas’ losing streak is the longest in the major leagues this year. The Rangers are an AL-worst 3-11 away from home and were swept on a road trip of five-plus games for the first time since June 1991. So far this season, they’ve suffered a minus-36 run differential on the road (89-53), giving up 65 runs during the current slide.
With their next 11 games against contenders, manager Chris Woodward said the Rangers are considering a number of changes. The first could come with the starting rotation due to the struggles of right-hander Jordan Lyles (1-3) and lefty Kolby Allard (0-2), who have both lost two straight.
Lyles has given up 15 earned runs in his last two outings and Allard was chased by the Mariners in the first inning on Friday.
Woodward said openers could be an option. The team also will be looking at bringing in prospects at other positions if veterans continue to struggle.
Rangers’ RHP Lance Lynn (3-0, 1.37) takes the mound as Texas returns home to face Oakland on Monday. Lynn is the only Rangers starter above .500 and is averaging a major-league high of 107.8 pitches per game.
■ PADRES 5, ASTROS 3: SAN DIEGO — Fernando Tatis Jr. made two spectacular plays at shortstop, Manny Machado hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning and the San Diego Padres got a lockdown performance from their bullpen to beat the Houston Astros 5-3 for a three-game sweep.
The Padres, who got to nemesis Zack Greinke in the fourth inning, have won seven straight, all against the two Texas teams. The Astros have lost three straight. They came in on an eight-game winning streak.
Tatis retreated into left field and jumped to rob George Springer of a hit for the second out of the eighth inning. Springer couldn’t believe it, and reliever Craig Stammen (3-1) clapped for the 21-year-old star.
Tatis then led off the eighth with a single to shallow right-center off rookie Enoli Paredes (1-1), and Machado followed with a shot to right-center, his eighth.
The Padres weren’t able to add on to their “Slam Diego” power display of the past week. On Saturday night, they became the first team in big league history to hit five grand slams in six games. They were also the first to hit a grand slam in four straight games, a streak started by Tatis on Monday night at Texas and continued by Machado with a walkoff grand slam Wednesday night at home against the Rangers.
In the fifth, Tatis made a spinning stop of Jose Altuve’s grounder to start an inning-ending double play.
After rookie Adrian Morejon allowed three runs before getting the second out of the game, the Padres held Houston scoreless the rest of the way.
Greinke kept the Padres off-balance until the fourth, when they broke through to tie the game at 3. Tatis hit a leadoff single for San Diego’s first hit and scored on Eric Hosmer’s double into the right-field corner. Wil Myers walked and rookie Jake Cronenworth singled to right to bring in Hosmer.