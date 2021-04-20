All Times CDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 12 6 .667 -

Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 2½

Baltimore 8 9 .471 3½

Toronto 7 10 .412 4½

New York 6 10 .375 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Kansas City 9 6 .600 -

Chicago 9 9 .500 1½

Cleveland 8 8 .500 1½

Minnesota 6 9 .400 3

Detroit 6 10 .375 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Seattle 11 7 .611 _

Oakland 10 7 .588 ½

Los Angeles 8 6 .571 1

Texas 8 9 .471 2½

Houston 7 8 .467 2½

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 7 5 .583 -

Philadelphia 8 9 .471 1½

Miami 7 9 .438 2

Atlanta 7 10 .412 2½

Washington 6 9 .400 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cincinnati 9 6 .600 -

Milwaukee 9 7 .563 ½

St. Louis 8 9 .471 2

Chicago 7 9 .438 2½

Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 14 4 .778 -

San Francisco 11 6 .647 2½

San Diego 10 8 .556 4

Arizona 6 10 .375 7

Colorado 4 12 .250 9

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

Oakland 7, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5

Boston 4, Toronto 2

Baltimore 7, Miami 5

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, (n)

Houston at Colorado, (n)

Minnesota at Oakland, (n), 2nd game

Texas at L.A. Angels, (n)

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 2:37 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 5:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 5:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Richards 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1

Washington 3, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 7, Miami 5

San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Houston at Colorado, (n)

Milwaukee at San Diego, (n)

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 5:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

