All Times CDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 12 6 .667 -
Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 2½
Baltimore 8 9 .471 3½
Toronto 7 10 .412 4½
New York 6 10 .375 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 9 6 .600 -
Chicago 9 9 .500 1½
Cleveland 8 8 .500 1½
Minnesota 6 9 .400 3
Detroit 6 10 .375 3½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 7 .611 _
Oakland 10 7 .588 ½
Los Angeles 8 6 .571 1
Texas 8 9 .471 2½
Houston 7 8 .467 2½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 7 5 .583 -
Philadelphia 8 9 .471 1½
Miami 7 9 .438 2
Atlanta 7 10 .412 2½
Washington 6 9 .400 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 9 6 .600 -
Milwaukee 9 7 .563 ½
St. Louis 8 9 .471 2
Chicago 7 9 .438 2½
Pittsburgh 7 9 .438 2½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 4 .778 -
San Francisco 11 6 .647 2½
San Diego 10 8 .556 4
Arizona 6 10 .375 7
Colorado 4 12 .250 9
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0
Oakland 7, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 5
Boston 4, Toronto 2
Baltimore 7, Miami 5
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, (n)
Houston at Colorado, (n)
Minnesota at Oakland, (n), 2nd game
Texas at L.A. Angels, (n)
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Happ 0-0) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 2:37 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Civale 3-0), 5:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 5:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Richards 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-1) at Kansas City (Junis 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 1, Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Atlanta 1
Washington 3, St. Louis 2
Baltimore 7, Miami 5
San Francisco 10, Philadelphia 7
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Houston at Colorado, (n)
Milwaukee at San Diego, (n)
Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.
Arizona at Cincinnati, sus.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-1) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Detroit (Fulmer 1-0), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Urquidy 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-3) at Washington (Scherzer 0-1), 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Anderson 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 0-1), 5:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 1-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2), 6:40 p.m.