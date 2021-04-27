Baseball Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 15 9 .625 _
Tampa Bay 12 12 .500 3
Toronto 11 11 .500 3
Baltimore 10 13 .435 4½
New York 10 13 .435 4½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Kansas City 14 8 .636 _
Chicago 12 10 .545 2
Cleveland 11 11 .500 3
Detroit 8 16 .333 7
Minnesota 7 15 .318 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Oakland 15 9 .625 _
Seattle 13 11 .542 2
Houston 12 11 .522 2½
Los Angeles 11 11 .500 3
Texas 10 14 .417 5
___
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 9 9 .500 _
Atlanta 11 12 .478 ½
Philadelphia 11 12 .478 ½
Miami 10 13 .435 1½
Washington 8 12 .400 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 14 9 .609 _
Pittsburgh 12 11 .522 2
St. Louis 12 11 .522 2
Cincinnati 10 12 .455 3½
Chicago 10 13 .435 4
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 15 8 .652 _
San Francisco 15 8 .652 _
San Diego 13 11 .542 2½
Arizona 11 11 .500 3½
Colorado 8 14 .364 6½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 4
Houston 5, Seattle 2
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 4
Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 1
Toronto 9, Washington 5
Tampa Bay 4, Oakland 3
Houston 2, Seattle 0
Texas 6, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota (Happ 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cobb 1-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 3-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 1-0) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 8, Chicago Cubs 7
Miami 8, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 12, Colorado 0
Cincinnati 5, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 2, Kansas City 1
Boston 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 9, Washington 5
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 5, Miami 4
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Miami (Alcantara 0-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Minor 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-2) at Toronto (Matz 4-0), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-2) at Atlanta (Ynoa 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at St. Louis (Oviedo 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 1-0) at Arizona (Widener 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 1-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.