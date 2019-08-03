MLS SCHEDULE

By The Associated Press

Thursday’s Game

Houston at New York City FC, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New England at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New York City FC at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Houston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.