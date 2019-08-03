MLS SCHEDULE
By The Associated Press
Thursday’s Game
Houston at New York City FC, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
New England at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota United at FC Dallas, 7 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Chicago, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
New York City FC at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Houston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.
LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m.
New York at Los Angeles FC, 9 p.m.