CINCINNATI — Monday’s National Football League game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended late in the first quarter after a Buffalo player was injured.
According to the MNF announcers, the NFL suspended the game for the night and a decision will be made moving forward on whether or not the game would be played on a different date.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a play, stood up and then dropped to the ground. He was taken off the field in an ambulance after receiving treatment for over 10 minutes, which resulted in the game between being suspended until further notice Monday night.
ESPN reported CPR was administered to Hamlin on the field for multiple minutes after he collapsed on the field following a play in the first quarter. He appeared to be receiving oxygen as he was placed in the ambulance and taken off the field.
The injury took place after Hamlin tackled wide receiver Tee Higgins and quickly got up afterward. He then abruptly collapsed with athletic trainers coming to help immediately. A stretcher was immediately brought to the field as athletic trainers protected his head.
The entire Bills sideline surrounded Hamlin as he received care. Multiple Bills players were visibly distressed and comforting each other as he was being cared for. Many had to turn their backs to not watch Hamlin in distress.
The first attempt to move Hamlin resulted in him being brought back down onto the field, but he was ultimately placed into an ambulance, which left the stadium at about 9:25 p.m. ET. Hamlin’s family came down from the stands to be with him in the ambulance.
Instead of resuming play, Bengals coach Zac Taylor walked over to Bills counterpartg Sean McDermott and met with officials present. The decision was then made to pause the game, which the Bills were leading 7-3.