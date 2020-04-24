Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.