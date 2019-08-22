From Wire Reports
CHICAGO — Yoán Moncada lined a two-run homer his return from the injured list, Ross Detwiler struck out a career-high eight and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 6-1 on Thursday night.
James McCann hit a solo shot and doubled, and Jose Abreu, Tim Anderson and Matt Skole each had an RBI as Chicago won for the third time in four games.
Out since July 31 with a strained right hamstring, Moncada batted cleanup and made an immediate impact with his 21st homer as the White Sox jumped to an early five-run lead. He also doubled in the fifth and gave his team a scare when he fell awkwardly exiting the batter’s box as he grounded out to end the seventh.
Moncada was tended to by a trainer and manager Rick Renteria, then remained in the game.
Elvis Andrus’ solo homer accounted for the only run against Detwiler (2-3) and was one of only three hits off the left-hander, who walked none over six innings. The 33-year-old earned his second win this season — and only his second in the majors over nearly three years.
Jimmy Cordero followed with two scoreless relief innings, and Kelvin Herrera tossed the ninth to complete a three-hitter.
Detwiler was 0-3 in five starts and five relief appearances since winning his first start with Chicago, on June 28 against Minnesota. His previous big league win was on Sept. 18, 2016 as a member of the Oakland Athletics.
■ Astros 6, Tigers 3: HOUSTON — Gerrit Cole struck out 12 over seven scoreless innings, Alex Bregman homered and the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers.
Cole (15-5) pitched two-hit ball and allowed one walk over 94 pitches. He’s 11-0 with a 1.84 ERA in his past 15 starts and has 238 strikeouts this season, one shy of teammate and league leader Justin Verlander.
Cole returned for his first start since Aug. 7 after dealing with right hamstring discomfort. He showed no signs of rust, retiring 16 of his final 17 batters.
The Astros gave Cole more than enough run support. Michael Brantley extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a fourth-inning double, and Bregman followed with a lined shot to the first row of the left field Crawford Boxes for his 31st homer.