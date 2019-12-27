Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Rain showers in the morning becoming a steady light rain in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.