From Staff Reports
Entertainment content that appeared in the Mobile Monday electronic-only edition of the News-Journal is being republished on this page to ensure readers don’t miss any puzzles or solutions.
This is part of the newspaper’s shift to digital-only delivery of its Monday edition. It’s a move necessitated by the current economic downturn caused bu low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know this move to an electronic-only Monday edition is difficult for many of our loyal readers, but it could mean the difference between us continuing to provide the round-the-clock local and regional coverage our readers can’t find anywhere else,” said Editor Richard Brack.
An electronic replica of the entire newspaper, or e-edition — from the front page through the classifieds — is available to subscribers each Monday and every day at news-journal.com/eedition and via its recently launched news app.
In addition to the puzzles on this page today, the News-Journal has added more news in the Monday e-edition. Readers received new Texas/Region, Nation/World, Business and TV This Week pages in the 8-page Mobile Monday Extra edition.
Mobile Monday is a reference to the fact a majority of subscribers access the newspaper’s digital delivery platforms via mobile devices. All print subscriptions include unlimited digital access to the News-Journal, which includes access to the e-edition and news-journal.com.
The move lines up with the company’s strategy of providing digital delivery of the most comprehensive local news available on multiple platforms. But it was accelerated by the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on all businesses.
“The News-Journal is working to ensure its staff, from those who gather the news and advertising to those who put the printed paper on readers’ driveways, can continue to do their jobs,” said Stephen N. McHaney, publisher of the News-Journal and president of M. Roberts Media, its parent company. “Providing news and information with honesty and integrity, especially at this crucial time, is our company’s main goal. These moves aim to allow us to do that.”
He said the News-Journal has seen a major surge in traffic to its website and growth in both print and digital subscriptions during the pandemic, but not enough to offset declines in business.
Mobile Monday was launched in conjunction with the newspaper’s recently released mobile app. It’s available in the Android and Apple app stores by searching for Longview News-Journal.
“As the most trusted and complete source of local news, we felt it was important to add to our lineup of products,” McHaney said. “This most recent addition is aimed at keeping readers up to speed on the news in our region.”
The mobile app offers push notifications, which alert readers to breaking news.
“When breaking news happens, you’ll get a notification, much like a text message,” said Bret Jacomet, head of M. Roberts Digital, the digital agency responsible for the app’s development. “Opening that notification will take you directly to the information.”
The app also delivers content found in the print and digital editions, and often more in-depth and timely coverage of news of interest to the community, he said.
To make full use of the app, readers must have an active digital account login, said Tim Miller, director of circulation and customer service. Current subscribers who haven’t activated their digital access can do so directly from the app or website.
“All that’s needed is the email address associated with your account and a password you create,” Miller said. “New users can also subscribe right from the app on your phone.”
Anyone needing help with digital access may call the News-Journal’s customer service department at (903) 237-7777 for assistance.