Longview, TX (75601)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High near 70F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.