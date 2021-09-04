DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw a school-record seven touchdowns — five coming in the first half — and SMU broke it open in the second quarter and went on to beat Abilene Christian 56-9 on Saturday in a season opener.
A transfer from Oklahoma, Mordecai’s seven touchdowns tied the American Athletic Conference record.
Mordecai threw scoring passes of 21 and 8 yards to Grant Calcaterra in the first quarter, and early in the second, for a 14-0 lead.
Later, in the second, he connected with Danny Gray on scoring plays of 30 and 27 yards. Then, with 29 seconds before halftime, Mordecai threw a 30-yard score to Rashee Rice and the Mustangs led 35-3 at intermission.
Mordecai completed 24 of 30 pass attempts for 317 yards while seven different ball carriers tallied 171 yards on the ground.
Stone Earle threw for 176 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats.
Baylor 29, Texas State 20
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Baylor had three interceptions, Abram Smith rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bears defeated the Texas State Bobcats 29-20 on Saturday.
Baylor played its first regular season game outside the Big 12 in 715 days after its 2020 non-conference games were canceled due to COVID-19-related issues.
The Bears are unbeaten in eight games against the Bobcats dating back to 1909, but it was a stiffer test after having outscored Texas State 279-73 in their previous meetings.
Baylor returns 10 starters on defense and that unit responded by holding Texas State to 235 yards, including 79 yards rushing. The Bobcats scored their second touchdown with 1:19 remaining in the game.
Texas State’s Brady McBride was continually pressured — looking like he was trying to find his way out of a cornfield maze.
Baylor had an early read on McBride. J.T. Woods stepped in front of a receiver on a first-down dump pass and raced 20 yards for the Bears’ first touchdown.
The pick came one possession after Terrel Bernard beat a receiver to the middle of the field for a near interception that bounced off his chest. Bernard was playing in his first game since suffering a season-ending shoulder injury Nov. 7, 2020.
Baylor’s Jalen Pitre and Jairon McVea each had an interception in the fourth quarter to help seal the season-opening victory.
McBride’s elusiveness was needed and paid off when he scrambled out of the pocket and tossed a 23-yard pass downfield to Donnovan Moorer to Baylor’s 28-yard line. The play would lead to Texas State’s lone touchdown, a 12-yard strike from McBride to Marcell Barbee.
Texas Tech 38, Houston 21
HOUSTON (AP) — Tyler Shough accounted for two touchdowns, Tahj Brooks rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns, and Texas Tech beat Houston 38-21 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.
Shough finished 17 of 24 for 231 yards passing with a touchdown and ran for another score in his debut for the Red Raiders. The Oregon transfer scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with eight minutes left in the third quarter to start a streak of 31-unanswered points for Texas Tech.
Erik Ezukanma had seven catches for 179 yards for Texas Tech, which outgained Houston 376-251.
Houston’s Clayton Tune finished 27-of-38 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted four times. Nathaniel Dell caught seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Texas Tech tied it at 21 with 7:20 remaining in the third quarter when Riko Jeffers scored a touchdown on a 13-yard interception return. Jonathan Garibay hit a 34-yard field goal to give the Red Raiders a 24-21 lead with 36 seconds left in the third.