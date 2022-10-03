ArtWalk Longview is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary Thursday with record-breaking numbers.
Arts!Longview Executive Director Christina Cavazos said this season's ArtWalk will be the biggest to date with 200 artists scheduled to show their work throughout downtown Longview. The artists span from locales within the state like Tyler, Mount Pleasant, Nacogdoches, Dallas and Houston to cities outside of the state including Oklahoma City and Shreveport, she said.
The quarterly event was started in October 2007 by Tammy Cromer, a photographer who used to own a photo gallery downtown on Center Street, Cavazos said. According to Cavazos, Cromer started ArtWalk as a way to shine a light on local artists.
"As an artist, she understood the importance of artists having opportunities to display and showcase their artwork," she said.
Cromer moved to Dallas in 2016 but that didn't stop ArtWalk from continuing, Cavazos said. The event continued because of the support of downtown business owners who had come to recognize its importance, she said. Holly Forbes, who owns Forbes & Butler was also pivotal in keeping the event going, she said.
"Holly volunteered to lead the charge to continue ArtWalk after Tammy’s departure," Cavazos said. "She took artist submissions, placed artists, put together the posters and maps, and helped ArtWalk to not only continue but to grow."
In 2019 when Arts!Longview received state designation as a Cultural District it took over ArtWalk as one of its staple events, she said.
The first year of the event had only three local venues that participated, one of which was the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, Cavazos said. This week, roughly 36 businesses are expected to host artists inside their walls, she said.
"It's evolved from that to being this very public festival where not only do we pair artists with businesses, but we also have artists set up out on the sidewalks," Cavazos said.
At this week's ArtWalk, attendees are being encouraged to visit the edges of the event that don't extend down a full street, she said. Spots like Woolley G's Bike & Fitness are set to have several artists inside and outside of the business, Cavazos said.
To see how far ArtWalk has come since it started 15 years ago has made the team at Arts!Longview incredibly proud, she added.
"I think really it shows that our community supports local artists," Cavazos said. "That's something we hear from other artists is how much our community in Longview supports art and embraces local artists."
The artists the event showcases is another way it's evolved, she said. Previously the event focused on visual mediums, like photography and painting — more traditional styles, she said. Now creators of all kinds are given platforms to shine. Culinary artists, musicians, authors, craft-makers and more are just some of the artists that are accepted to show their work at the event, Cavazos said.
She estimated each ArtWalk has an attendance of about 3,000 people but said she wouldn't be surprised if that number is surpassed this time around.
ArtWalk Longview will also have a special ceremony celebrating the 15th anniversary at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Sculpture Garden in Pelaia Plaza.