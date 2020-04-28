As of 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, fewer than 80 customers of AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. remained without power, according to the company's website.
Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative reported only one customer outage at 5:40 p.m., and that was in the Nesbitt community of Harrison County.
More than 8,000 East Texans are without power this morning after a line of storms moved through the region.
At 9:30 a.m., Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative was reporting 8,706 customers without power in the region. Hardest-hit areas were Hallsville with 4,209 outages and Kilgore with 3,298.
AEP Southwestern Electric Power Co. at 9:28 a.m. was reporting 1,834 outages in Texas. Outages by county were:
- Bowie: 9
- Franklin: Fewer than 5
- Gregg: 800
- Harrison: 7
- Panola: Fewer than 5
- Rusk: 658
- Smith: 350
- Upshur: Fewer than 5
- Wood: Fewer than 5
The National Weather Service has issued an elevated risk for severe weather in the region today through 9 p.m. today.