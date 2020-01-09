HONOLULU (AP) — Collin Morikawa learned enough about the wind on Maui to cope with it Thursday on Oahu. He managed to get through relentless 30 mph wind without a bogey for a 5-under 65 and the early lead in the Sony Open.
The wind was so strong that even with the tee moved forward on the par-3 fourth hole at Waialae so that it played 162 yards, Morikawa still hit 4-iron. It was one of his better shots, 7 feet right of the flag, for birdie.
The best was his finish on the par-5 ninth, 504 yards and typically the easiest scoring hole. His drive peeled to the right into a hurting, left-to-right wind and found a bunker. His next shot caught the top of the lip, leaving him 189 yards away.
“At that point, I was trying to get out with par,” Morikawa said.
He went with a 4-iron — the next longest club in his bag is a 2-iron — and hit it so well the wind didn’t move it. The ball came down about 6 feet from the cup for his final birdie.
Among the early starts on a soft course, Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini and Patrick Rodgers were at 68. Only eight other players broke par.