Lilianna Naizer-Baldwin, 10, foreground center, raises her hand during her Spanish class at the New Mexico International School in Albuquerque, N.M., on May 27. Mary Baldwin a psychology intern at UNM Hospital Health science Center immigrated to the U.S. from Honduras when she was 10. Now her daughter Lilianna is the same age, and thanks to the dual language program she’s fluent enough to cook banana-leaf-wrapped tamales with her Spanish-speaking grandmother. New Mexico is the only state in the country where the right to learn in Spanish is laid out in the constitution.