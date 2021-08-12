Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) Superintendent René Gutiérrez discusses the approval and necessity for the school board to make local decisions on health and safety for their students and employees before the start of the new school year at all BISD schools during a BISD board of trustees special called board meeting Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. COVID-19 positive cases continue to spike in Texas. The BISD board of trustees also approved legal counsel against Texas Governor Greg Abbott's school mask ban. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)