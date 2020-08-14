Lupe Guillen, the youngest sister of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen rides on a horse draw carriage as they made a final lap around the Cesar Chavez High School track Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Houston. Guillen, who was last seen on April 22, was laid to rest nearly four months after she is said to have been killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood, a U.S. Army base in Texas. Mourners gathered at the high school where Guillen grew up playing soccer and dreaming of joining the military. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)