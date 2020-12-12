Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series about how locally-owned, small businesses in the Longview area are faring — and in some cases surviving — in the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Shannon Gilliland’s business outgrew her home, she moved into a spacious, downtown Longview location not knowing how long it would last. Almost 22 years and two moves later, Shannon’s Beading Basket is still going strong.
“I had no idea it would last this long,” Gilliland said recently, laughing. “But I keep getting threats from my customers if I close — and too many of them know where I live.”
While many businesses have struggled throughout a year plagued with economic pitfalls, a twist of fate kept Gilliland from being severely impacted.
At the start of the year, Shannon’s Beading Basket, a retailer of craft beads and beading supplies, was in the Chaparral Shopping Center next to Louis Morgan Drugs No. 4. When the pharmacy’s owners wanted to expand their store space, they approached Gilliland about her location.
After talking it over with her husband, Gilliland decided to begin looking for another location and almost immediately found a spot at the entrance of the nearby Triple Creek Shopping Center on Judson Road.
“My husband said to keep an eye out for property in this price range, and a sign went up,” she said. “Everything just fell into place.”
As they were getting ready to close on the new building, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. However, Gilliland’s business move coincided with the initial pandemic-related shutdown, so she already had planned not to be open for a period.
“It was not painful for us,” she said of the shutdown. “Friends came by and helped me to paint. As soon as we got moved, people started finding us.”
Gilliland believes her business has been more affected by construction on Judson Road related to a trail extension project.
“Business is within 10% of pre-COVID,” she said. “I have a feeling when the (construction) barriers come down, it’ll be real good.”
Originally a savings and loan, her building at 1412 Judson Road was most recently home to a yoga and dance studio before its she bought it.
“It took a lot of paint to get it to our neutral colors,” she said of the remodeling work, “and we took out a wall.”
Gilliland said she now has plenty of room for shoppers to browse merchandise and participate in workshops while social distancing. Hand sanitizer is required at the entrance, and gloves also are available.
“We tell people the beads were in quarantine for two months and no one has touched them without sanitizing their hands first,” she said. “Just come play — it’s therapeutic.”