Butch McIntosh, left, leads the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Honor Guard during the opening of a two-day festival in Oxford, Ala., on Friday. The Muscogee name for the event is “Reyicepes,” or “We have come back,” signifying an attempt by the nation to re-establish a presence in the Southeast nearly 200 years after ancestors were forced out of the region to make way for white settlers.