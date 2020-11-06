La Tanya Autry, a curatorial fellow at The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland, poses outside of the museum in Cleveland on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Museums are being called on to examine what's on their walls amid a national reckoning on racism. Among 18 major U.S. museums, 85% of artists featured are white, while 87% are men, according to a 2019 study conducted at Williams College. Autry helped start an initiative called Museums Are Not Neutral. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)