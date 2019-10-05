LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kevin Na made 10 birdies on Saturday, and the one putt that came to his mind after matching his best score was a par.
Na was in a bunker right of the green on the par-3 fifth hole, and he blasted out some 20 feet by the hole leaving a par putt with about 6 feet of break. He made the putt for par and was on his way.
“I thought that was the biggest putt today,” Na said.
He finished with three birdies on the last four holes for a 10-under 61, tying his personal best on the PGA Tour. It gave him the 54-hole record in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and a two-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay.
“Somebody asked me that yesterday. They said, ‘Do you feel like over the ball you’re just going to make everything?’ No, it’s not that,” Na said. “I feel comfortable and I feel confident. And all I’m trying to do is hit good putts.”
They’re ending up in the right spots. Na has gained about 5.5 strokes to the field in putting in his last two rounds of 62 on Friday and 61 on Saturday. He finished at 22-under 191.
Na lives in Las Vegas and captured his first PGA Tour title at this tournament in 2011. He was pumping his fist after every putt down the stretch at the TPC Summerlin, which yielded six scores of 63 or better and produced an average score of 67.75.
Cantlay was staying with him until he failed to get up-and-down from a bunker on the reachable par-4 15th and made bogey from the bunker on the par-3 17th. He closed with a 15-foot birdie putt for a 63.
Cantlay won the tournament two years ago and was runner-up last year.
Pat Perez had a 62 and was four shots behind. Sam Ryder (64) and Lucas Glover (66) were another shot back.
Conditions were warm and calm, ideal for scoring.