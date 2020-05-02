CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is preparing to be the first major U.S. sport to restart its season during the coronavirus pandemic — a welcomed return to racing and one that will be closely watched by the public and other professional leagues for missteps.
More than 700 people — no fans — are expected to be at the track when the stock cars return in front of a national television audience on May 17 in Darlington, South Carolina.
It is NASCAR’s moment to shine. A mistake could be a setback for other sports eager to get going and start earning revenue that has been on hold for the past month.
“We realize up front it’s a huge responsibility for us as a sport,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president. “We’re certainly going to learn as we go, but the process we put in place, I think gives the industry the confidence that we can be first.”
Darlington Raceway will host the first of seven races over 11 days, using both Darlington and Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. NASCAR worked with health professionals on a plan to meet federal guidelines and presented it to public health officials in the Carolinas. Suggestions were returned to NASCAR.
For at least the first seven races, O’Donnell said, NASCAR wants to use venues located within driving distance of teams based in the Charlotte area to eliminate air travel and hotel use.
Team rosters are limited to 16 participants, which includes the driver, the spotter and the owner. NASCAR has recommended those who travel to the tracks do not also go back to work in the race shops, a potential challenge for low-budget teams that might not even have 16 full-time employees.
NASCAR’s Cup Series runs 40-car fields, which would mean at least 640 participants entering the track for race day. That does not include officials and inspectors and members of the media and broadacst team.
For now, the days of working shoulder-to-shoulder in the 70-year-old Darlington garage with fans crowded outside the stalls are over. Spectators won’t be permitted for now at NASCAR races, which are scheduled only through May.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday raised the possibility of allowing fans for the July 4-5 weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, when it hosts both NASCAR and IndyCar races. Social distancing guidelines would be in place.
“We can do it. We’re prepared for fans and we’re prepared for without fans,” Mark Miles, who oversees both IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, told The Associated Press. “Just based on the size of our facility we can do it. And we’ve got time to figure it out. Things change on a daily basis and where we are today may be different July Fourth weekend. We’ve got time to get this right.”
For now, all eyes will be on Darlington. Drivers have been told they must self-isolate in their motorhomes, which will be spread all over the facility. Social distancing for teams will likely mean using both Cup and Xfinity series garages.