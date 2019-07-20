Native Hawaiians say telescope represents bigger struggle

Kaho'okahi Kanuha, wearing a traditional Hawaiian battle helmet, addresses a group of protesters who are continuing their opposition vigil against the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope at Mauna Kea on the Big Island of Hawaii Friday, July 19, 2019. Hundreds of protesters trying to stop the construction of a giant telescope on land some consider sacred continue to gather at the base of Hawaii's tallest mountain on Friday, July 19, 2019, as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders expressed his support for the demonstration.